Photos: First Look At MAN OF LA MANCHA At Plaza's Broadway Long Island

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Equity Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, opened Man of La Mancha on Saturday, November 20!

Check out photos below!

Man of La Mancha is produced and directed by KEVIN F. HARRINGTON with choreography by MERETE MUENTER, musical direction by BRIAN SWEENEY, fight choreography by TRAVIS YOUSSEF, and conducted by JOSEPH PALLOTTA.

The cast of Man of La Mancha features BRUCE REBOLD as Don Quixote, CRISTINA MARÍA CASTRO as Aldonza, TONY CASTELLANOS as Sancho, PETER MCCLUNG as The Innkeeper, SAM BRACKLEY as Dr. Carrasco, MARIA TRAMONROZZI as Antonia, RODRIGO IGNACIO CRUZ as Padre, LUIS HERRERA as Pedro, JOHN JEFFORDS as Anselmo, PAULETTE OLIVA as The Housekeeper and MATT PETROMILLI as The Barber, and includes MALCOLM DURNING, JORGE ECHEVERRÍA, LEEANNA RUBIN, JULIA SALATTI, JESSICA WHITE and JASON YANTO.

"To Dream the Impossible Dream!" Don Quixote comes alive in a breathtaking new production of Broadway's timeless musical, Man of La Mancha. Follow the adventures of Don Quixote as he tilts the windmills of La Mancha and sets forth to right all wrongs!

The creative team includes: JEREMY SMITH (Scenic Designer), BARBARA KIRBY (Costume Designer), GLEN DAVIS (Lighting Designer), TREY FLAKE (Sound Designer), JAMIBETH MARGOLIES (Casting Director), JULIANNA CRICCHIO (Stage Manager) and JAMES TERRELL (Assistant State Manager).

Man of La Mancha will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 2:00 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 & 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. There is no performance on Thanksgiving and there is an additional matinee Wednesday, December 1 at 2:00. Ticket prices begin at $49 and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870 or going online to www.PlazaBroadwayLongIsland.com.