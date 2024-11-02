Photos: CM Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre Main Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The magic of Disney has arrived at CM Performing Arts Center with their highly anticipated production of Beauty and the Beast, running from November 2 through November 21 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. Presented with the generous support of Stony Brook Medicine and Time To Sparkle Parties, this classic tale of love and transformation promises to captivate audiences of all ages. See photos from the production below!

In this timeless story, beautiful Belle encounters the Beast, a prince cursed with a monstrous appearance, and discovers that beauty truly lies within. With vibrant costumes, enchanting sets, and a talented cast bringing beloved characters like Lumière, Mrs. Potts, and Gaston to life, this production beautifully balances the whimsy and emotional depth that fans expect from Disney’s original animated film.

Under the expert eye of seasoned photographer Janette Pellegrini, the first-look photos reveal a glimpse of the magic that awaits. These images capture the grandeur of the Beast’s castle, the warmth of Belle’s village, and the joy of iconic musical numbers like “Be Our Guest.” Pellegrini’s lens brings out the character and spirit of the production, giving audiences a sneak peek into the immersive experience CM Performing Arts Center has created for this show.

CM Performing Arts Center invites Long Island theatergoers to step into this fairy tale world. Each performance promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with song, laughter, and the timeless message that true beauty is found within.

Get your tickets now and don’t miss the chance to experience Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live on stage, only at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com.

