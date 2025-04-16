Review: LITTLE WOMEN at CAP Merrick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LITTLE WOMEN, the musical based on the 1869 novel of the same name written by Louisa May Alcott, is currently running at CAP Merrick through April 27th. The production truly captures the heart and soul of the widely-celebrated source material. Please note, the following review comes from two viewings of this production as an effort to catch as much of the cast as possible.

Samantha Eagle serves as director for this production. Not enough can be said about the work she has put forth on this show. Eagle’s attention to detail is unparalleled, covering the set in easter eggs from the novel, and immersing us in the world further by displaying the passage of time, and the character’s connections to one another. When you see the show, keep an eye out for those fun details. It always elevates the production value when a director loves the show they are working on, and Eagle’s heart is on every page, her spirit is found in every beat of the show. The actors on stage love what they’re doing, further elevating the production quality.

Carmela Newman serves as musical director for this piece, and the result is a cast of breathtaking singers. Each musical moment of the show was flawlessly executed. Newman also served as the Costume Designer for the production, and each piece perfectly informs the world of the musical. Domenick Napoli designed the lighting, and each section of lighting is filled with energy and heart. The set was designed by Napoli, Brad Morrison, and Tom McKenna. The communion of minds between Napoli, Morrison and McKenna had everyone feeling as though they stepped into nineteenth-century Concord.

Leading the cast as “Jo March” are Hannah Pipa and Faith Bentivegna. As “Jo,” Pipa leads with grit and energy. A standout moment for Pipa was the Act 1 finale, “Astonishing.” Throughout the story, “Jo” endures a rollercoaster of emotions, and Pipa masterfully shows us the entire arc of “Jo’s” story through each line of the song. Overall, Pipa is a supernova. Bentivegna leads with passion and electricity, showing us a fiery side of “Jo.” “The Fire Within Me” is a major highlight for Bentivegna, as she masterfully and meticulously navigates the complexity of everything going on in the moment for “Jo,” as she gets ready to create the story that changes her life. Pipa and Bentivegna are tour de force.

Samantha Shapiro and Traci Weisberg-Gang appeared as “Meg March,” the eldest of the “March” sisters. Shapiro effortlessly captures the elegance and charm of “Meg,” having the audience rooting for her right away. Her voice rings as clear as a bell, spinning beautifully through the theatre. Weisberg-Gang built a “Meg” reminiscent of “Christine Daae,” with a strong operatic sound to boot. Both Shapiro and Weisberg-Gang have built this role as you've never seen before.

At both performances, Nicole Gonzalez appeared as “Beth March,” the second youngest of the sisters. Gonzalez is chameleonic in any role she plays, effortlessly blending into the world of whatever role she does. “Some Things Are Meant To Be” is a powerful moment for Gonzalez, as she displays heart-stopping vocals with the gentlest delivery.

Leigh Corrado and Jenna Halvorsen appeared as “Amy March,” the youngest of the sisters. Halvorsen dives deep into a side of “Amy” that we don’t often see, driven into committing unkind acts as a result of the treatment of her sisters, making the contrast of who “Amy” becomes surprising, as it provides a very interesting arc that leaves you on the edge of your seat, and that is in rare form these days. Corrado approaches the role with a notable level of authenticity, and navigates the role through the lens of “Amy’s” perceived innocence, reminding us all of what it was like to always be counted out due to age. Corrado masterfully displays “Amy’s” growth, showing us a character that was meticulously thought out, and powerfully executed.

Domenick Napoli appeared in both performances as “Theodore Laurence III,” referred to in the story as “Laurie.” Napoli brings his signature wit and golden retriever energy to the role of “Jo’s” best pal, keeping us paying close attention for what silliness he had in store. “Take A Chance On Me” was a standout moment for Napoli, as he expressed his devotion to “Jo,” complete with stunning vocals.

Zach Russo and Mario Mannarino played the role of “Professor Bhaer.” Both deliver spectacular performances that could not be more different. Russo approaches the role with an undeniable vigor that “shines as brightly as the sun.” A standout moment for Russo was his performance of “How I Am,” as he meticulously navigates where “Professor Bhaer” is deciding to go from this point forward. Mannarino finds gold in the subtlety of the role, using a gentle approach. “Small Umbrella In The Rain” was a masterclass in being present in the moment, allowing his words to tell the story, complete with beautiful vocals.

Alexis Monetti and Carmela Newman appeared as “Marmee March,” the matriarch of the “March” family. Much as the rest of the cast does, their interpretations of the role are vastly different. Monetti dazzles in this role, with clear intentions at every turn, making her objective very clear from the start; to be a leader for her young daughters. “Here Alone” was a lovely display of Monetti’s unrivaled soprano. Newman puts forth a “Marmee” that isn’t often seen, in that every choice she makes, is coming from a natural place. “Days of Plenty” was a standout, as Newman’s voice leaves audiences on the edge of their seats as she shows what beauty comes from a powerful blend of storytelling and vocal prowess.

Kara Burke displayed immense versatility in the split track of “Mrs. Kirk/Aunt March.” Every generation has that one actor that can become two different people in the same show, to the point where no one can tell, and she is it. Burke has a comic timing to her character work and intentionality to her singing that can not be taught in a class.

James McQuade appeared as “Mr. John Brooke,” tutor to “Laurie,” and later husband of “Meg.” In this role especially, McQuade has an undeniable charm and goodness about him that tells you to root for his character. “More Than I Am” is a wonderful display of McQuade’s incredible vocals and commanding stage presence.

Michael Newman and Jay Braiman appeared as “Mr. Laurence,” the curmudgeonly grandfather to “Laurie.” Newman is unparalleled in creating a connection to his scene partners, so much so that even if he hasn’t looked at them once, he has a connection with them. Newman brings a heart to this story that is unmatched, that is on display especially when he interacts with “Beth,” and “Laurie.” Braiman delights in this role, as he presents a well rounded, kind, yet tough “Mr. Laurence.” You see him start the story as a man with a tough exterior, and end the story warmer, learning from his experiences with his fellow characters. Both Newman and Braiman are masters of their craft, and should not be missed.

The cast of LITTLE WOMEN also features Raffaela Capp as “Beth,” Linda Pentz as “Aunt March/Mrs.Kirk,” John DelGenio as “Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence III,” and Sean Ryan as “Mr. John Brooke.”

Tickets are going fast! Get your tickets at capmerrick.booktix.com or at CAP Merrick on the night of your desired viewing!

Reader Reviews