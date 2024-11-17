Photos: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Celebrates Opening Night

Performances run through Sunday, December 29, 2024.
The John W. Engeman Theater's production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. opened this weekend, and Broadway World was on hand to capture the festivities. Check out photos from the opening night party below!
The mysterious Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his secret candy factory–but only to a lucky few who find one of the five Golden Tickets. Charlie Bucket and four other winners will go on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination, including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the Great Glass Elevator. A fun-filled show for the entire family featuring favorites from the 1971 film, including “Candy Man,” “I've Got a Golden Ticket,” “Oompa-Loompa Song,” and “Pure Imagination.”
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is directed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' in The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Mandy Modic (Engeman Theater: Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; National Tours: 42nd Street; Regional: The Marriott Theater, Drury Lane Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount Theater, The Wick, Mill Mountain Theater).
The Creative Team includes Alec Bart (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).
The cast of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features MATTHEW EBY as CHARLIE BUCKET (Regional: Theatre Three, CM Theater, Pride Performing Arts; Film/TV: “The Penguin,” “American Horror Stories”), Cooper Grodin as WILLY WONKA (National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Maltz Jupiter Theater, Barrington Stage Company, Shakespeare in the Park, Denver Performing Arts Center, Olney Theater, Barington Stage; TV/Film: “The Blacklist,” “Deception,” “Music and Lyrics”), and Howard Pinhasik as GRANDPA JOE (Off-Broadway: King of the Jews; Regional: Gateway, Metropolitan Playhouse, Theatre at 14th Street, Cidermill Playhouse; TV/Film: “Law and Order,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Do No Harm,” “The Job”).
Also featured are RICKENS ANANTUA as MR. BEAUREGARD, CÁITLÍN BURKE as MRS. GLOOP, JAMES CHANNING as MR. SALT, SARAH COLT as MRS. BUCKET, and Molly Samson as MRS. TEAVEE.
Alternating the roles of THE CHILDREN are OLIVER CIRELLI as AUGUSTUS GLOOP, BENJAMIN CORSO as MIKE TEAVEE, LONDON DEL VECCHIO as VERUCA SALT, BRIAHNA GRIBBEN as VIOLET BEAUREGARD, ELYANA RANDOLPH as VERUCA SALT, LUCA SILVA as MIKE TEAVEE, Elliot Torbenson as AUGUSTUS GLOOP, and SATYA WILLIAMS as VIOLET BEAUREGARD.
The ensemble includes Cate Benioff, MADELINE BENOIT, STEVEN BIDWELL, HERO DELA CRUZ, CAROLINE EBY, ZOE GILLIS, KATLYN HAROLD, ALYSSA JACQULINE, TJ Kubler, JOI MCCOY, Mac Myles, NOAH PIERRE PLEUNIK, and NOAH RUEBECK.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Tonight's Band that includes-Brian Sweeney, Bob Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Joe Boardman, Riussel Brown, Lo Woods and Jim Waddell
Katelyn Harold
Katelyn Harold
Caroline Eby
Caroline Eby
Madeline Benoit
Madeline Benoit
Joi D McCoy
Joi D McCoy
Zoe Gillis
Zoe Gillis
Elyana Faith Randolph
Elyana Faith Randolph
Luca Silva
Luca Silva
Benjamin Corso
Benjamin Corso
Oliver Cirelli
Oliver Cirelli
Briahna Gribben
Briahna Gribben
Satya Mae Williams
Satya Mae Williams
Matthew Eby
Matthew Eby
Noah Pierre Pleunik
Noah Pierre Pleunik
Rickens Anantua
Rickens Anantua
Cate Beinoff
Cate Beinoff
Mac Myles and Cate Beinoff
Sarah Colt
Sarah Colt
Drew Humphrey (Director)
Dinanda Klaassen and Cooper Grodin
Hero Dela Cruz
Hero Dela Cruz
Noah Ruebeck
Noah Ruebeck
James Channing
James Channing
Alec Bart (Music Director) ad Emily Anderson
Alec Bart and Mandy Modic (Choreographer)
London DelVecchio
London DelVecchio
Caitlin Burke with Oliver Cirelli and Elliot Torbenson
Caitlin Burke with Oliver Cirelli and Elliot Torbenson
Satya Mae Williams, Rickens Anantua and Briahna Gribben
Matthew Eby and Cooper Grodin
Matthew Eby and Cooper Grodin
The Cast and Creatives of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Benjamin Corso, London DelVecchio, Oliver Cirelli, Matthew Eby, Luca Silver, Briahna Gribben, Elyana Faith Randolph, Elliot Torbenson and Satya Mae Williams
The Cast and Creatives of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
