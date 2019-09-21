Photo Flash: First Look at Theatre Three's JEKYLL & HYDE

"This is the moment ..." The epic battle between good and evil is fought in Jekyll & Hyde, bringing new life to Robert Louis Stevenson's classic story. A whirlwind odyssey pitting man against himself is set into motion when the brilliant Dr. Jekyll's medical experiment backfires, giving life to Edward Hyde, his evil alter ego. Featuring the hit songs "This is the Moment" and "Someone Like You," Jekyll & Hyde is an evening of theatre you will never forget. Please Note: Contains adult themes and situations.

Theatre Three proudly presents the Long Island premiere of the Fullerton Civic Light Opera version which was created by Paul Hadobas for the company's 2001 production. It features a revised book as well as material that had had been cut from the originally Broadway production.

In his Theatre Three debut, Alan Stentiford stars as the tormented Dr. Jekyll and his alter-ego, the homicidal Edward Hyde. He is supported by TracyLynn Conner as Lucy and Tamralynn Dorsa as Emma. The cast also features Melanie Acampora, Bryan Bowie, Dennis Creighton, Anthony D'Amore, Lindsay DeFranco, Emily Gates, Eric Hughes, Heather Kuhn, Michelle LaBozzetta, Krystal Lawless, Andrew Lenahan, George Liberman, Linda May, Stephanie Moreau, Douglas Quattrock, Jim Sluder, James Taffurelli, Briana Ude, Steven Uihlein, and Ryan Worrell.

The production is directed by Jeffrey Sanzel (who directed the theatre's 2005 production); musical direction by Jeffrey Hoffman; choreography by Nicole Bianco. Scenic Design by Randall Parsons. Costume Design by Chakira Doherty. Lighting Design Robert W. Henderson, Jr. Sound Design by Tim Haggerty. Properties James Taffurelli. Production Stage Manager Melissa Troxler