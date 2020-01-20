Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID Celebrates Opening at The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, presents the hit Broadway musical Disney's The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright.

Performances began January 16, 2020 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Disney's The Little Mermaid is sponsored by South Bay's Neighbor Newspaper and Storage "R" Us West, Inc., and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Check out photos from the cast's opening night celebration below!

Directed and Choreographed by Tara Jeanne Valle, and with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast features Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Stephen Foster Harris as Chef Louis, Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle. They are joined by Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Jonathan Brenner

Christopher Salvaggio

Christopher Salvaggio

Alphonse Gonzales

Alphonse Gonzales

Adrian Grace Bumpas

Adrian Grace Bumpas

Victoria Madden

Victoria Madden

Emily Madden

Emily Madden

Stephen Foster-Harris

Stephen Foster-Harris

Valerie Torres-Rosario

Valerie Torres-Rosario

Conor Stepnowski

Conor Stepnowski

Michelle Rubino

Michelle Rubino

Ryan Cavanagh

Ryan Cavanagh

Ryan Gregory Thurman

Ryan Gregory Thurman

Warren Nolan, Jr.

Warren Nolan, Jr.

A-Larenee David

A-Larenee David

Derek Kastner

Derek Kastner

Michael Valvo

Michael Valvo

Matthew Rafanelli

Matthew Rafanelli

Danielle Jordan

Danielle Jordan

Courtney Balan

Courtney Balan

Jeff Sullivan

Jeff Sullivan

Kimberly Immanuel

Kimberly Immanuel

Kimberly Immanuel and Jeff Sullivan

Kimberly Immanuel and Jeff Sullivan

J Ryan Carroll

J Ryan Carroll

The Cast and Creative that includes-Courtney Balan, Adrian Grace Bumpas, J Ryan Carroll, Ryan Cavanagh, A-Larenee David, Alphonse Gonzales, Stephen Foster-Harris, Kimberly Immanuel, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Warren Nolan, Jr., Matthew Rafanelli, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, Jeff Sullivan, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Michael Valvo, Jonathan Brenner, Krista Swan and Mackenzie Trowbridge

The Cast and Creative that includes-Courtney Balan, Adrian Grace Bumpas, J Ryan Carroll, Ryan Cavanagh, A-Larenee David, Alphonse Gonzales, Stephen Foster-Harris, Kimberly Immanuel, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Warren Nolan, Jr., Matthew Rafanelli, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, Jeff Sullivan, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Michael Valvo, Jonathan Brenner, Krista Swan and Mackenzie Trowbridge

The Cast and Creative that includes-Courtney Balan, Adrian Grace Bumpas, J Ryan Carroll, Ryan Cavanagh, A-Larenee David, Alphonse Gonzales, Stephen Foster-Harris, Kimberly Immanuel, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Warren Nolan, Jr., Matthew Rafanelli, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, Jeff Sullivan, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Michael Valvo, Mark Perlman, Dylan Perlan, Jonathan Brenner, Krista Swan and Mackenzie Trowbridge




From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



