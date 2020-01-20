Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID Celebrates Opening at The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, presents the hit Broadway musical Disney's The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright.

Performances began January 16, 2020 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Disney's The Little Mermaid is sponsored by South Bay's Neighbor Newspaper and Storage "R" Us West, Inc., and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Check out photos from the cast's opening night celebration below!

Directed and Choreographed by Tara Jeanne Valle, and with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast features Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Stephen Foster Harris as Chef Louis, Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle. They are joined by Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)



Christopher Salvaggio



Alphonse Gonzales



Adrian Grace Bumpas



Victoria Madden



Emily Madden



Stephen Foster-Harris



Valerie Torres-Rosario



Conor Stepnowski



Michelle Rubino



Ryan Cavanagh



Ryan Gregory Thurman



Warren Nolan, Jr.



A-Larenee David



Derek Kastner



Michael Valvo



Matthew Rafanelli



Danielle Jordan



Courtney Balan



Jeff Sullivan



Kimberly Immanuel



Kimberly Immanuel and Jeff Sullivan



J Ryan Carroll



The Cast and Creative that includes-Courtney Balan, Adrian Grace Bumpas, J Ryan Carroll, Ryan Cavanagh, A-Larenee David, Alphonse Gonzales, Stephen Foster-Harris, Kimberly Immanuel, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Warren Nolan, Jr., Matthew Rafanelli, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, Jeff Sullivan, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Michael Valvo, Jonathan Brenner, Krista Swan and Mackenzie Trowbridge



