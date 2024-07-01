Patchogue Theatre Will Host PALM TREES AND SUMMER BREEZES Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will host Palm Trees and Summer Breezes a fundraiser, on Monday, August 26 at 5:30PM. This event will be held at the Dublin Deck in Patchogue, located at 325 River Avenue, in Patchogue. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: Patchoguetheatre.org

Join in for some fun in the sun as the theatre hosts a fundraiser at the Dublin Deck in support of its Act Out Theatre program. There will be a buffet dinner, cash bar, live music, raffle prizes and more!

For more than 25 years, the Patchogue Theatre has been a vital part of the community. As they move forward, they have implemented a program to advance the arts through education, performances, and outreach. The theatare's dedication to bringing Performing Arts to students and audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities across Long Island, and beyond remains steadfast.

By supporting this event, you will help the theatre fulfill its mission of offering scholarships to individuals in the community who may otherwise be unable to afford our program. Your contribution will make it possible for the theatre to provide educational opportunities to a wider range of individuals, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to their offerings.

