Patchogue Theatre Announces The RascaLs 60th Anniversary In April

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Rascals 60th Anniversary appearing on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 8:00PM.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Two legendary founders of The Rascals are together again. Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish cite the fans and love of their timeless songs as reasons for collaboration. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best ‘blue-eyed soul' group to come out of the 1960s and their music is the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No.1 hits that include “Groovin', “People Got To Be Free” and “Good Lovin'.”

“We're so grateful for the fans, this is for them,” Felix Cavaliere said.

“This gives us another chance to play together and do it for the fans,” Gene Cornish said.

Tickets are $63 - $103 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11587171

