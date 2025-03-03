New Rock Musical VINCENT Gets Developed At Long Island University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new rock musical Vincent will be showcased in a mainstage production with Post Theatre Company at Long Island University Post from April 4-6, 2025, debuting a newly improved script and score for this innovative musical. Vincent is presented through special arrangement with Dead Star Theatre Co.

Vincent is a modern reimagining of the inner life of Vincent Van Gogh-not as a traditional biography but as an exploration of the emotional and creative struggles of one of the world's most famous painters. Set entirely in today's world, Vincent captures Van Gogh's frustrations and passions as she searches for connection amid intense isolation. Infused with a high-energy soundtrack blending emo, pop-punk, and progressive rock, this musical brings Van Gogh's emotional turmoil to life as she invites fellow artist Paul Gauguin to join her in establishing an artist's studio. Their cohabitation, however, only intensifies her anxieties, doubts, and rage-all embodied by a haunting figure known as The Shadow.

With book, music, and lyrics by Matt DeMaria, direction by Alyssa Kakis, and choreography by Gabby Dean, Vincent has been described as a "blurry biography" that confronts the modern-day struggles of the artist. From its first workshop in May 2021, to its critically acclaimed festival production, and most recently its Fall workshop and now upcoming mainstage production with Post Theatre Company, Vincent continues to evolve, capturing audiences with its fierce sound and deeply personal exploration of the artist's life.

The upcoming production will feature scenic design by Vincent Gunn, costume design by Hope Lantz-Gefroh, lighting design by Zach Benton, and sound design by Daniel DeGeorges. Poster art is by Alexandria Nance.

The Post Theatre Company is the resident theatre company within Long Island University's Department of Theatre, Dance, and Arts Management. With specializations in both Shakespearean and experimental theater, the Post Theatre Company strives to blend classical traditions with innovative new works, cultivating a dynamic, rigorous academic environment for artistic exploration and performance. In collaboration with Dead Star Theatre Co. this partnership fosters a community that embraces authenticity, individuality, and the potential of what theatre creatives can be. Dedicated to celebrating uniqueness, championing diversity, and elevating artistry, the company creates space for innovative and compelling narratives.

Upcoming Dates:

Production: April 4-6, 2025, Post Theatre Company, Long Island University Post

Tickets are now on sale at http://www.our.show/vincent.

