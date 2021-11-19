Nancy Kerrigan To Host And Skate In HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE At Patchogue Theatre

Capture the magic of the season as The Gateway magically transforms Patchogue Theatre's stage into an ice rink for The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular On Ice with Host and Two Time Olympic Figure Skating Star NANCY KERRIGAN!

This enchanting musical celebration opens Thursday, December 17 and runs through January 1. For tickets, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133 or buy online at https://TheGateway.org/.

Presented within the elegant environment of Patchogue Theatre, The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular On Ice brings beloved holiday songs to life while emphasizing the beauty, grace, and artistry of figure skating. Featuring show-stopping singers and dancers, astonishing performance artistry, and even a few canine capers, this family-friendly musical celebration is literally the "coolest" show for all ages this season.

NANCY KERRIGAN has been one of America's most recognizable sports icons for over 25 years. Kerrigan's rise to competing at a national level began when she placed 3rd at the 1991 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, allowing her to qualify for the 1991 World Championships where she won the bronze medal as part of an American sweep.

In 1992, she earned a bronze medal in the Albertville Winter Olympics and a silver medal at the 1992 World Championships. In 1993, Kerrigan became the United States Ladies Champion and followed that up with her historic silver medal performance at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

Along the way, Kerrigan became known for her groundbreaking fashion on the ice, teaming up with Vera Wang and others to create some of the most memorable skating outfits in the history of the sport.

In addition to her work on the ice, the two time Olympic medalist has regularly appeared on television and movies as an actor (Boy Meets World, Blades of Glory, Saturday Night Live, Skating with Celebrities, Fresh Off the Boat) or as a commentator (Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, Lifetime Network, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Inside Edition), and is well known for being instrumental in the creation of Halloween on Ice and other figure skating shows. Nancy has been a product endorser (Disney, Revlon, Reebok, Seiko, Campbell's Soup, Old Navy, Comcast Spotlight), author (Artistry on Ice), motivational speaker, and an advocate for issues related to infertility.

The NANCY KERRIGAN Foundation has raised significant funds for the vision impaired in honor of her legally blind mother and she has been recognized for her excellence on and off the ice (US Figure Skating Hall of Fame, Mother's Day Foundation Mother of the Year, New England Sports Hall of Fame, Fight for Sight Lifetime Achievement).

Most recently, Kerrigan has focused on her family (three children age 13, 16 and 24) and her choreography (Halloween on Ice, Skate Niagara, Bryant Park Holiday Show), while also appearing on Dancing With the Stars in Season 24. Nancy is currently executive producing the upcoming documentary "Why Don't You Lose 5 lbs" which will examine the silent epidemic of eating disorders in sports and was on the Advisory Board for the Aurora Games which is an international platform for women in sports and entertainment. She is also still active in working with various companies including Massachusetts-based Revise Energy.

More featured skaters and singers will be announced soon.