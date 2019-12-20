Morris Day & Princes's Co-Author Talk PURPLE RAIN On TOM NEEDHAM'S SOUNDS OF FILM

The Time's Morris Day and Prince's co-author, Dan Piepenbring, are Tom Needham's exclusive guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM. Both of them will be speaking about their books about Prince. In addition to the interviews, the show will feature extensive music segments from Prince and Morris Day.

Morris Day is the author of a new memoir called ON TIME: A PRINCELY LIFE IN FUNK. The book looks back on a life of turbulence and triumph in the music business as a Prince collaborator, leader of the Time, and as a solo artist. Day explores his creative process, as well as his close relationship with Prince. In the book, Day channels Prince's voice to create a conversation with Prince. Through these imagined conversations, Day argues with Prince about Morris' interpretation of events.

Morris Day is a legendary multi-platinum recording artist who is known as the lead singer of the Time. He co-starred with Prince in the blockbuster PURPLE RAIN. He is best known for his hits "The Bird," "Jungle Love," and "Cool."

David Piepenbring is Prince's co-author of PRINCE: THE BEAUTIFUL ONES. The book is a coming-of-age story of one of the greatest artists of all time in his own words. It features never-before-seen photos, original scrapbooks, and lyric sheets. It is a first-person account of a young person absorbing all of the influences around him, and then creating his own unique persona and artistic vision.

Dan Piepenbring shares details about his unique time spent with Prince before his tragic death. He reveals new insights into what Prince was thinking about deeply during this period, and what he hoped to accomplish in his book. Dan Piepenbring is currently an advisory editor at THE PARIS REVIEW.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Wendy and Lisa, Nile Rodgers, Michael Moore, Dionne Warwick, Darryl "DMC" Mc Daniels, Peter Fonda, Kenneth Lonergan, Wallace Shawn, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Billy Joel and Alec Baldwin.





