Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island Revives Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island will present a revival of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, running July 12–27 at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst, NY.

Set in a 1950s Italian-American neighborhood in Brooklyn, A View from the Bridge tells the story of longshoreman Eddie Carbone, whose protective instincts toward his niece Catherine escalate into obsession and betrayal when she falls in love with one of his wife's newly arrived immigrant relatives. Miller’s gripping drama explores themes of pride, identity, justice, and the human cost of denial with striking contemporary resonance.

The cast includes Kevin Russo, Thaddeus C. Plezia, Derek McLaughlin, Tim Smith, Julianne ‘Jules’ Donohue, Camile Arnone, Andrew Accardi, Alex Rich, John McGowan, Leo Pompeo, and Natalia Cotto.

Directed by Emily Vaeth and assisted by Samantha Connolly, the production features set design by Ian Fried, lighting and sound design by Dan Kani, costume design by Jeanine Loesch, and stage management by Caroline McCurdy. The production is produced by Catherine Clyne.

Modern Classics Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to presenting innovative productions of lesser-seen classic and contemporary works. Committed to inclusive and non-traditional casting, the company welcomes performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and orientations.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Dates: July 12–27, 2025

Venue: BACCA Arts Center, 149 N. Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY

Tickets/Info: Call (516) 236-5838

For more information, visit Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island or call the box office.

