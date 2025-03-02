Lighthouse Repertory Theatre To Perform INTO THE WOODS In Freeport And St. James

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lighthouse Repertory Theatre is set to produce "INTO THE WOODS" from March 21st - April 6th.

One of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved works and winner of three Tony Awards. INTO THE WOODS is a sophisticated, dark musical comedy that intertwines several of The Brothers Grimm fairy tales. We meet Cinderella, Little Red, and Jack, along with a baker and his wife. They each embark on a quest to find their most important desire 'in the wood.' The choices they make, and their consequences drive the action throughout the show. Act 1 is suitable for children; Act 2 is darker and less appropriate for younger audiences. The show is not recommended for children under nine years old.

Freeport Performances:

Friday, March 21, 2025 - 8pm

Saturday, March 22 2025 - 8pm

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - 8pm

Friday, March 28, 2025 - 8pm

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 3pm

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 8pm

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - 3pm

At Twin Oaks Theatre Bldg. 457 Babylon Turnpike, Freeport, NY 11520.

Supporting the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless (LICH). Bring a nonperishable item to the show for the homeless. Advance ticket sales: General Admission = $30. Seniors/Veterans = $25. Box office / Group Rates call 516-272-9567

St. James Performances:

Friday, April 4, 2025 - 8pm

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - 8pm

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - 3pm

At Mills Hall - 490 North Country Road, St. James, NY 11780.

Supporting Celebrate St. James, Past-Present-Future. Advance ticket sales: General Admission = $35. Seniors/Veterans = $30. Members =$25. Dessert and Coffee are included.

*Please note this production is double cast

Lighthouse Production Team will include Tony Chiofalo (Director), Joe Mankowski (Musical Director), Morgan Faye Neuhedel (Choreographer), Kami Crary and Kate Russo (Producers), and Denise Ruocco Hagen (Stage Manager).

