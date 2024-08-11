KAREN AKERS: WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE Comes To Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea will present Karen Akers: Water Under the Bridge, Saturday, August 17, 7:30PM at LTV Studios in East Hampton. Karen Akers looks back at her life and career through story and song, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck. As a singer, Ms. Akers has appeared in prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as New York's premiere nightspots, the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, Barcelona's Liceu Opera House and more recently, to Crazy Coqs in London. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist in a Major Engagement, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award.

Cabaret and concert performances are only a part of Ms. Akers multifaceted career, which encompasses theatre, television, film, and recordings. She appeared at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel, directed by Tommy Tune. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of Nine, also directed by Tommy Tune, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award. Ms. Akers television appearances include Cheers, The Tonight Show, The Equalizer, Hart to Hart, The Merv Griffin Show and the PBS Specials: Ellington: The Music Lives On and Ira Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall. In addition, Ms. Akers had two of her own PBS specials, Presenting Karen Akers and Karen Akers: On Stage at Wolf Trap. The latter is available on DVD. Her film roles include the femme fatale in Mike Nichol's Heartburn, opposite Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep, Woody Allen's The Purple Rose of Cairo, and Vibes. Ms. Akers's CDs include: If We Only Have Love, Feels Like Home, Live From Rainbow and Stars, Under Paris Skies, Just Imagine, Unchained Melodies, In A Very Unusual Way, Like It Was, Presenting Karen Akers and Simply Styne (DRG Records).

LTV Studios, cabaret's new home in the Hamptons, presents the 2024 season of their new musical concert series Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. In addition to Karen Akers, this summer's shows featured stars Anna Bergman, Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, and continues through August with shows starring Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, and Christine Andreas.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers.

LTV STUDIOS

75 Industrial Road

Wainscott, NY 11975

Saturday, August 17 at 7:30PM

$50 in advance, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

