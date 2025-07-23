Video: THE MUSIC MAN at Argyle Theatre First Look Footage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Argyle Theatre is presenting The Music Man, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by David Grindrod, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Get a first look at footage from the production here! Performances begin Thursday, July 10, 2025, and run through August 31, 2025.

The Music Man has been an American institution since it first marched onto Broadway in 1957. With book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, this family-friendly, feel-good musical is packed with rousing marches, heartwarming ballads, barbershop quartets, and a story that’s equal parts funny, romantic, and touching.

Set in River City, Iowa, the show follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he cons the townsfolk into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band he has no intention of organizing. But Harold’s schemes hit an unexpected chord when he falls for the town’s skeptical librarian, Marian Paroo—who may just teach him a thing or two about integrity, love, and the transformative power of music.

The cast is led by Elliott Litherland* as Harold Hill and Natalie Duncan* as Marian Paroo, with Paul J. Hernandez as Marcellus Washburn, Steve McCoy* as Mayor Shinn, Bevin Bell-Hall as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Kara Mikula* as Mrs. Paroo, Evan K. Latta as Tommy Djilas, Katie Gwen Morris as Zaneeta, Chris Donovan as Charlie Cowell. The ensemble features Ben Adair, Carlyn Barenholtz, Evan Ellis Blackwell, Kyra Lynn Burke, Anna Anhui Chin, Ollie Cirelli, Maya Jane Galipeau, Ayaan Geer, Ben Hahn, Shea Hager, Jared Houde, Tim Hotchkin, Garrison Hunt, Coulby Jenkins, Miranda Noelle Jones, Madelynn Justice, Jessica Mae Murphy, Tyler Renaud, with Saki Masuda* as Dance Captain/Swing, Jackson Gifford as Swing, and Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi as Swing.

*Members of Actors’ Equity Association