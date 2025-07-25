Al Hirschfeld Event Coming to Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Saturday July 26, the Hamptons Summer Songbook at LTV Studios invites audiences to experience Broadway as seen through the pen of Al Hirschfeld in a special one-night-only event with renowned author and curator David Leopold and featuring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano.

Titled “Hirschfeld on Broadway,” this multimedia presentation takes guests on a journey through nine decades of American theater—from Show Boat to Hairspray—as chronicled by the man who became synonymous with the Broadway experience. Known as The Line King, Hirschfeld’s distinctive caricatures defined theater for generations, appearing in The New York Times and beyond for more than 75 years.

Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation and longtime archivist to the artist, will lead audiences behind the scenes of Hirschfeld’s most iconic illustrations. With vivid storytelling and rarely seen images, he will explore the artist’s work with legends like Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Neil Simon, and Agnes DeMille. The talk will also reveal the playful tradition behind the hidden “NINA” in Hirschfeld’s drawings, and the national mania it sparked among fans.

In addition to the talk, the evening will feature an exclusive pop-up gallery of Hirschfeld’s hand-signed limited-edition prints, drawn from his own personal collection. The exhibition includes selections not only from Broadway, but also classic Hollywood, music, television, and dance. These collectible lithographs and etchings will be available for purchase, with 25% of all sales benefiting LTV.

The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld 1962-2002, which Leopold edited and includes more than 300 images of Hirschfeld's greatest theatre work from the last forty years of his career, will be available for sale and signing. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to see the new book, “Hirschfeld’s Sondheim,” a deluxe oversized collection of a half century of Hirschfeld drawings of Sondheim and his productions that will be released on September 9th. Pre-orders for signed copies will also be available.

LTV Studios’ Hamptons Summer Songbook series continues its season of exceptional musical storytelling with this not-to-be-missed performance. Produced by LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone and independent producer Donna Rubin, the series has become one of the East End’s most talked-about cultural highlights of the summer, blending Broadway caliber talent with the intimacy and charm of a Hamptons night out.

Ticket Prices:

VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $100.00, General admission (in advance) - $60.00, General admission (at the door) - $65.00.

Note: Dates and performers are subject to change. Ticket prices are correct at time of writing.

About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:

LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons. LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.

About David Leopold

David Leopold is an author and curator who has organized exhibitions for institutions around the country. Leopold visited Hirschfeld in his studio at least once a week for thirteen years while organizing the Hirschfeld Archive until the artist’s death in 2003. Leopold is now the Creative Director for the nonprofit Al Hirschfeld Foundation. His book, The Hirschfeld Century: A Portrait of the Artist and His Age, (Knopf) published to coincide with a major retrospective, has won universal acclaim. The Washington Post called it an “instant classic,” and Amazon selected it for its “Top Books” of the year.

Photos courtesy of the Al Hirschfield Foundation