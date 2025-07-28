 tracking pixel
Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater

Now running through August 24 in Sag Harbor.

By: Jul. 28, 2025
Bay Street Theater is bringing the story of America’s most infamous outlaw couple to life this summer with a high-energy production of Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, now running through August 24 in Sag Harbor. Check out photos from the show.

Directed by Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, the production features a youthful cast and a driving score blending blues, gospel, and rockabilly.

Set during the Great Depression, Bonnie & Clyde follows two small-town dreamers whose thirst for fame turns into a notorious crime spree. The musical explores themes of love, rebellion, and ambition with a fresh staging that highlights the chemistry and danger that defined the duo’s legacy.

Performances are held Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at (631) 725–9500.

Photo Credit: Lenny Stucker

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
Jeremy Webb, Anargha Pal, Charlie Webb, Vishal Vaidya

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
Gisela Adisa, Jeremy Webb, Nick Bailey, Kathy Deitch, Charlie Webb, Amy Bodnar, Anargha Pal

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
Nick Bailey, Anargha Pal, Charlie Webb

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
Lyda Jade Harlan, Charlie Webb

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
Lyda Jade Harlan, Charlie Webb

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
The Cast of BONNIE & CLYDE

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
Charlie Webb

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
Lyda Jade Harlan, Charlie Webb

Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater Image
Ashley Alexandra, Nick Bailey




