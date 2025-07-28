Photos: BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater is bringing the story of America’s most infamous outlaw couple to life this summer with a high-energy production of Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, now running through August 24 in Sag Harbor. Check out photos from the show.

Directed by Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, the production features a youthful cast and a driving score blending blues, gospel, and rockabilly.

Set during the Great Depression, Bonnie & Clyde follows two small-town dreamers whose thirst for fame turns into a notorious crime spree. The musical explores themes of love, rebellion, and ambition with a fresh staging that highlights the chemistry and danger that defined the duo’s legacy.

Performances are held Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at (631) 725–9500.

Photo Credit: Lenny Stucker