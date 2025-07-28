Argyle Theatre to Kick Off Children’s Theatre Series with SLEEPING BEAUTY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Argyle Theatre will present the magical musical tale of Sleeping Beauty, directed by Jojo Minasi, choreographed by Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, and with musical direction by Collin Hendley, bringing a beloved fairy tale to life for audiences of all ages. Performances begin July 19, 2025, and run through August 31, 2025.

Sleeping Beauty is yet another brilliant offering from Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy, the creative forces behind Prince Street Players, one of the pinnacles of Theatre for Young Audience companies. Infuriated not to have received an invitation to the Royal Christening, the evil fairy, Trollarina, exacts her revenge on the Royal Family and her sister fairies by casting a spell on Princess Melisande. Sixteen years later, the Princess is sent into a decade-long sleep after pricking her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel. Little does Trollarina realize that more than one spell is about to be broken, thanks to the kiss of an amnestic, enchanted Faun.

This delightful adaptation tells the timeless story of Princess Melisande, cursed by a mischievous fairy to prick her finger and sleep for a hundred years—only to be awakened by the power of true love’s kiss. With original songs, comedic charm, and fantastical characters including the Blue Fawn, Trollarina, and a royal court full of surprises, Sleeping Beauty is a perfect family outing this summer.

“We’re incredibly proud to offer world-class family programming that sparks imagination and brings generations together,” said Dylan Perlman, Executive Producer of The Argyle Theatre. “Sleeping Beauty is just the beginning of a season filled with magic, music, and memories—and we can’t wait to welcome young audiences and their families back to our stage, again and again.”

The cast includes Julie Stewart (Alhambra Theatre: 42nd Street), John Sileo (Regional: Our Town), Alicia Bartosik (Regional: They’re Playing Our Song), Shiloh Bennett (Regional: Oklahoma!), Gabby Gibbs (Regional: Hair), Shea McMahon (Regional: Hairspray), Kayla Stallone (Argyle Theatre: Descendants), Jenna Hammelman (NY: Spring Awakening), Collin Hendley (Off-Broadway: Brighter Than the Sun), Khristian Romano (Regional: All Shook Up), Samantha Fierro (Argyle Theatre: Pinkalicious), Ryan Van Nostrand (National Tour: The Lightning Thief), Dominic Trivigno (Regional: Seussical) and Julia LaRotonda (Regional: Antigone).

The creative and Production Team includes Michael Visco (lighting design), Matthew Walsh (sound design), Callie Hester (props design), Jojo Minasi (costume design), Stephanie Rinaudo (production stage manager), and Julia Williams (assistant stage manager).

Sleeping Beauty is presented in partnership with sponsor Good Samaritan University Hospital.