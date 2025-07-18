Chazz Palminteri To Appear For One-Night-Only Talkback At Lighthouse Rep’s A BRONX TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri will make a special appearance on Saturday, August 2 for a post-show talkback following Lighthouse Repertory Theatre’s production of A Bronx Tale at The Bellmore Showplace in Bellmore, NY. The musical, based on Palminteri’s acclaimed autobiographical play and the hit film it inspired, runs from Friday, August 1 through Sunday, August 10.

Set in the 1960s Bronx, A Bronx Tale tells the coming-of-age story of Calogero, a young man caught between the values of his hardworking father and the temptations of a charismatic mob boss. With a book by Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony nominee Glenn Slater, the musical explores themes of loyalty, identity, and family.

The August 2 performance includes an exclusive talkback with Palminteri, offering audience members a chance to hear firsthand how the powerful story came to life—from stage to screen to Broadway and beyond.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Palminteri originated A Bronx Tale as a one-man show in 1988 before co-starring with Robert De Niro in the 1993 film adaptation. He received an Oscar nomination for Bullets Over Broadway and is known for roles in The Usual Suspects, The Perez Family, Diabolique, and Faithful, among others.