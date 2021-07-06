Justin Vivian Bond and Edie to Take the Stage at Whyte Hall

Adam Klesh, Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict and Taylor Shubert bring you Fire Island's hottest double bill: two singular talents in one night! Mx Justin Vivian Bond in: Your Auntie Glam's Midsummer Flutter By and the return of Edie with...Edie Unleashed! on Sunday August 8 at Whyte Hall FIP.

What does life hold for a queen who has performed over 5,600 shows in Cirque du Soleil's ZUMANITY that Sadly closed permanently during Covid?

"UNLEASHED!" tackles "what's next?" as Edie takes a look back at what led her from her hometown of Portland, Oregon to the bright lights of New York City, and eventually to Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World. The show is a high-energy, high-kickin' semi-autobiographical look at a performer's career through song, stories, comedy, videos, and lots of dance!

It's part tribute to those who have inspired her. Liza. Ann Reinking. Barbra Streisand. It's also a celebration of a career that led a young dancer to a professional ballet career with 5 companies to a tap company in NYC to her Broadway debut in the ThreePenny Opera at Studio 54 to the host of Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity for 13 years, and all the gigs along the way.

A longtime Fire Island favorite, Mx. Justin Vivian Bond has been heralded as "the greatest cabaret artist of this generation" (New Yorker). They return this season as Your Auntie Glam for a performance of a new concert called Your Auntie Glam's Midsummer Flutter By.

During the pandemic, Bond took to the internet for a weekly series of happy hour concerts broadcast from their Hudson Valley home, earning the title of #1 "at home diva" from the New York Times. After months in isolation, Bond beckons their long time collaborators Matt Ray, Nath Ann Carrera, and Claudia Chopek to join Your Auntie Glam (Bond's alter-ego) out of the house and onto Fire Island in a celebration of summer, glamour, resistance, and new possibilities.

Purchase tickets at redeyetickets.com.