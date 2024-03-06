Jaime Lozano & The Familia to Perform at Tilles Center in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jaime Lozano & The Familia will be taking the stage at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post on Long Island to showcase their incredible musical talents for a one night only performance on Saturday, April 6th at 8pm. The group will be performing Lozano’s famous Songs By An Immigrant, giving a voice to those who may have been marginalized in society.

Featuring an all-star lineup of talented Broadway and Off-Broadway performers, such as the incredible Mauricio Martínez, the phenomenal Shereen Pimentel, and the amazing Mayelah Barrera, as well as a nine-piece orchestra to provide the perfect musical backdrop, this show promises to be a spectacular celebration of Latinx talent. Additionally, the inclusion of special guests who are students from Long Island University's esteemed Theatre Arts Department adds an exciting dynamic to the performance, showcasing the next generation of rising stars in the industry. The collaboration between these seasoned professionals and up-and-coming talents is sure to create a truly unforgettable experience for all who attend.

"Songs by an Immigrant," which is not only a reflection of Jaime Lozano & The Familia's immense talent but also a nod to the growing trend within the performing arts industry. This trend focuses on showcasing shows that highlight the importance of diversity, inclusion, and the beauty of integration.

Jaime Lozano has impressed industry leaders with his remarkable skills and creative storytelling. Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton has praised Lozano as 'the next big thing.' Lozano's work effectively captures the struggles immigrants face, from seeking a new home to chasing the American Dream. Songs by an Immigrant sends a strong message about the significance of unity over division.

The show featuring Jaime Lozano & The Familia will be performed at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A) in Brookville, New York.

For more information and To Purchase Tickets Click Here