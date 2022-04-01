JOURNEYMAN A TRIBUTE TO ERIC CLAPTON Comes to Patchogue Theatre

The ONLY nationally touring tribute to Eric Clapton Journeyman featuring Shaun Hague comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $29.00 - $49.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Student/Senior citizen discounts available! Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

Shaun Hague has built quite the resume in the last decade of his life. At just 17, he was named "The Best Young Blues Guitarist" by The House of Blues and by 21, the young guitarist was playing guitar for blues phenom Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty.

In honor of his biggest musical influence (Eric Clapton), Hague has been making waves with his Journeyman - A Tribute to Eric Clapton. The show features Robert Monroe (keys/vocals), Darius Peterson (drums) and Laura Lopardo (backing vocals). Together, they provide a powerful performance of all aspects of Clapton's career from Bluesbreakers to From The Cradle!

Look forward to hearing hits such as "Layla," "Tears In Heaven," "I Shot The Sheriff," "Change The World" and many others.

