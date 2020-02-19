Inda Eaton Performs Songs From Her Latest Album at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of singer-songwriter Inda Eaton in concert for the introduction of her latest album, Shelter In Place, on Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30, $40 day of, and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Inda Eaton is a celebrated storyteller whose music is planted in the tradition of Americana roots rock, wielding observational humor and anecdotes to explore topics of resilience, community, and connection. Performing songs from her latest album, Shelter In Place, the show, takes a rousing look at the allure and chaos of the road from the perspective of being in a safe and loving place. Her depictions of wanderlust and adventure across the album's 11 tracks have been compared to a fusion of Melissa Etheridge and John Mellencamp.



Shelter In Place is Eaton's eighth studio album and was recorded independently and entirely on location at the artist's home in Springs, East Hampton. Described as "a stunning mix of emotionally charged anthems, ballads, and boot-stompers," the LP is supported by musicians B. Rehm-Gerdes, Michael Gugliemo, Jeff Marshall, and Jeffrey Smith, with special appearances by Eve Nelson, Nancy Atlas, Lee Lawler, and Rose Lawler. Shelter In Place is currently featured on Itunes and Spotify, and CDs will be available at Bay Street Theater for Eaton to sign after the show.



Eaton announced the recording of Shelter In Place at a 2018 acoustic concert at Bay Street Theater, Authentic Adventures: Acoustic Highway, a performance which included original music performed in three acts. "I think this album truly starts to see the influence of living out here," she said of Shelter In Place at the time. "In my thinking and being, you start to see the effects of seasons, and the isolating openness."



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





