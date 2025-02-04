IN YOUR EYES: THE PETER GABRIEL TRIBUTE Comes To Patchogue Theatre This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute appearing on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 8:00PM.

In Your Eyes, The Peter Gabriel Tribute, based out of Minneapolis MN is about to take the United States by storm. Drawing from fifty years of studio recordings and live performances, In Your Eyes creates a Peter Gabriel experience both faithful and unique. Performing mostly the hits with a few deeper cuts, and the entirety of the landmark So album, In Your Eyes is a tribute to one of the most consistently creative songwriters in the world.

Marcus Linial or ML Presents , producer of Back To The 80s Show with Jessie's Girl and Let's Sing Taylor the Worlds number 1 tribute to Taylor Swift, discovered the band online as he was looking for the best Peter Gabriel Tribute out there. He took a trip to Minneapolis to meet with the band and a bond was created right away. ML Presents is very excited to bring this show around the country.

Marcus says “ Gabriel fans are going to be blown away by Will Jacobson's vocal performance and the incredible musicians that make up In Your Eyes. Being a huge Gabriel fan myself, I can't wait for people to witness this show."

Tickets are $43 - $63 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11593119. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org.

Comments