HONK JR. Comes to The Secret Theatre

Performances are  Nov 30 then Dec 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 10.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Photo 1 Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre Photo 2 Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

The Secret Academy presents Honk Jr by Anthony Drew & George Stiles, directed by Libby Perler, and produced by Richard Mazda. Performances are  Nov 30 then Dec 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 10.

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while, unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

 

 Honk! JR. is a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit, unique charm and memorable score.  Witty and hilarious, but also deeply moving, Honk! JR. will treat your audiences to equal amounts of laughter and tears. Honk Jr is performed by the Secret Academy Juniors.

 

 

 

Honk Jr is produced by Richard Mazda and is Directed by Libby Perler


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Cast Announced for CM Performing Arts Centers Holiday Season Production Of ELF THE MUSICAL Photo
Cast Announced for CM Performing Arts Center's Holiday Season Production Of ELF THE MUSICAL

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their cast of Elf The Musical running this Holiday Season on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from December 2 - 17. Check out the cast here!

2
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opened last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities! Check out the photos below!

3
Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Takes Opening Nigh Photo
Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Takes Opening Night Bows

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opened last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities! Check out photos of the opening night bows here!

4
Photos: First Look at DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater has released production photos for DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Performances run through Sunday, December 31, 2023. Check out the photos below!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
Rhythm of the Dance in Long Island Rhythm of the Dance
Staller Center for the Arts (3/16-3/16)
Cirque Flip Fabrique | BLIZZARD in Long Island Cirque Flip Fabrique | BLIZZARD
Staller Center for the Arts (4/13-4/13)
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in Long Island Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (2/17-2/17)
"A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play"
Hampton Theatre Company (12/16-12/16)
Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024 in Long Island Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024
Staller Center for the Arts (3/09-3/09)
Starry Nights | Winter in Long Island Starry Nights | Winter
Staller Center for the Arts (3/27-3/27)
An Evening with Itzhak Perlman in Long Island An Evening with Itzhak Perlman
Staller Center for the Arts (5/04-5/04)
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Long Island 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival
Village of Port Jefferson NY (12/02-12/03)
Vic DiBitetto in Long Island Vic DiBitetto
Staller Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You