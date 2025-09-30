GOONIES Movie Screening and Q&A is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Hey You Guys!!! It's Corey Feldman and Kerri Green! Goonies Movie Screening, Conversation and Q&A at Patchogue Theatre on Sunday, March 22 at 7pm.

Tickets are $60-$100 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 3, 2025 at 10AM.

The Goonies is a heart-pounding, treasure-hunting adventure that has captured generations of movie lovers. When a group of misfits called the Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find the legendary treasure of the pirate known as One-Eyed Willy. Full of “booby traps”, unforgettable characters, iconic moments, and 1980s nostalgia, The Goonies is more than a movie, it's an adventure for all ages because “Goonies Never Say Die.”

Relive the adventure with Corey Feldman and Kerri Green for an unforgettable evening, as they share their behind-the-scenes stories, hilarious moments, and personal experiences during filming. Their insights will captivate you and have you laughing all over again at your favorite scenes.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions, creating an interactive experience. Limited VIP tickets are available for an exclusive meet and greet with Corey and Kerri, including a photo opportunity you won't want to miss!