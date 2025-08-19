HAMMER OF THE GODS: THE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE Comes to the Patchogue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Hammer of the Gods: The Led Zeppelin Experience at Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, October 25, 202 at 8:00pm. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 22, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Hammer of the Gods: The Led Zeppelin Experience is an international touring act recreating the excitement of Led Zeppelin's legendary live concerts of the early 1970's. Hammer of the Gods has entertained tens of thousands since 2000 with their professionally produced theatrical performance featuring period costumes, authentic equipment, staging and spectacular light and sound systems. It's a multimedia extravaganza.

The band's set will focus on the songs from Physical Graffiti, a celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's sixth studio album, released in February 1975. The double set included the classics "Trampled Under Foot," "Ten Years Gone," "In My Time of Dying," and the ever-popular "Kashmir." The two-hour multimedia retrospective of Led Zeppelin will also feature selections from every album!