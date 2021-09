Friends and Family Gather at Bay Street Theater to Honor Tony Walton

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts hosted a star-studded celebration of Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award-winning designer and director Tony Walton was held live and in-person on Thursday, August 26, at 5 p.m. at Bay Street Theater.

The star-studded evening was hosted by Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico , and featured appearances both in-person and virtually by longtime collaborators including Tovah Feldshuh Walter Bobbie , and others, who paid tribute to Tony Walton 's six-decade career in theater, film, and television-a career that included award-winning Broadway and film productions such as Pippin, House of Blue Leaves, and Guys and Dolls, and the films Mary Poppins, The Boy Friend, The Wiz, and Murder on the Orient Express, to name a few. The tribute culminated with the special presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award by Executive Director Tracy Mitchell and Artistic Director Scott Schwartz . Walton was also joined by his extended family, including Julie Andrews , and daughters, writer Bridget LeRoy and Bay Street cofounder Emma Walton Hamilton.

During the last 22 years, Walton has turned his hand to directing, and has directed productions of Wilde, Shaw, Coward, and others for New York's Irish Rep, San Diego's Old Globe, Sarasota's Asolo Rep, John Drew Theatre at Guild Hall, and Bay Street Theater. He both directed and designed the smash hit revival of Where's Charley? for the Goodspeed Opera House and the U.S. premiere of Noel Coward 's After the Ball for the Irish Repertory Theatre, and the recent Candida starring Melissa Errico . Other direction includes Noel Coward 's A Song at Twilight for Bay Street Theater, Gen LeRoy 's Missing Footage for San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, and Oops! The Big Apple Circus Stage Show for a 60-city U.S. tour.

In 1991, Tony Walton was elected to the Theatre Hall of Fame.