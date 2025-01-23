Feature: BARE: A POP OPERA at CAP Merrick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The tragic love story BARE: A POP OPERA opens tonight at CAP Merrick. Directed by Domenick Napoli, this production is a standout. Under Napoli’s direction, every actor takes a journey that is intricate and relatable. In a class by itself, it comes with soaring vocals, musically directed by Mario Mannarino, explosive choreography provided by Ruben Fernandez.

The company of BARE: A POP OPERA, photo by Emily Hartmann

Leading the cast as “Peter,” you have the phenomenal Ruben Fernandez, and the powerful Evan Torres. Both Fernandez and Torres pour their hearts out in beautifully different ways, effortlessly baring their souls, and will have audiences hearts in their hands. Leading the cast as “Jason,” love interest to “Peter,” you have the exceptional Shiloh Bennett, and the illustrious Mario Mannarino. Bennett and Mannarino waste no time capturing the audiences hearts with their charm, masterful storytelling, and heart-stopping vocals.

Joining the leading duo as “Nadia,” sister to “Jason,” are the show-stopping Chrissy Ganci and supernova Megan Reis. Ganci and Reis are both powerhouses, telling “Nadia’s” story flawlessly. Appearing as “Ivy,” roommate of “Nadia,” are the electrifying Kendra Perry and spectacular Alondra Schuck. Both Perry and Schuck possess voices that are otherworldly, and soar through the score with ease. In the role of “Matt,” “Jasons” academic rival, are the incredible Warren Tierney and the wonderful Spencer DeStefano. Tierney and DeStefano are outstanding in this role, giving us all a strong sense of “Matt’s” journey, even when he is not speaking.

Long Island Theatre Veterans Taneisha Corbin and Jay Braiman appear as “Sister Chantelle” and “The Priest.” Corbin brings her signature spark and stunning vocals to the role, continuing her reign as a crowd favorite. Braiman brings his well-known heart and dedication to his role, making this a role of a lifetime. Both Corbin and Braiman are a force to be reckoned with as the adults who guide the youths of this show.

Appearing as “Claire,” mother to “Peter,” are Long Island Theatre Veterans Samantha Eagle and Liz Spencer. Eagle and Spencer bring their signature heart and wit, bringing forth performances that rival the most legendary of actors.

The ensemble consists of a number of actors, serving as the students and classmates of our leading players. The ensemble packs a punch, with surprises left and right. Appearing in that bunch are Rashawn Gravely-McTootle, James McQuade, David Seide, Pat Marcelin, Faith Bentivegna, Alaina Ciorra, Kara Burke, Nicole Gonzalez, Chris Walker, Andrew J. Koehler, Meg Kirk, Kayla Stallone, Jenna Anderson, and Lina Bukhman.

The cast appears on a rotating basis, with different performers each night, unless otherwise noted.

Get your tickets to this beautiful, and relevant show.

Tickets can be bought at capmerrick.booktix.com or at the box office the day of your desired performance!

