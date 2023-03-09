Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FOREVER PLAID Cast and Creative Team Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long Island

Performances begin on Saturday, March 18 and runs through Sunday, April 2.

Mar. 09, 2023  

FOREVER PLAID Cast and Creative Team Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long Island

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of FOREVER PLAID, written and originally directed and choreographed by Stuart Ross with musical continuity supervison and arrangements by James Raitt. Performances begin on Saturday, March 18 and runs through Sunday, April 2.

Forever Plaid is produced by Kevin F. Harrington, directed and choreographed by TOMMY RANIERI, with musical direction by BRIAN SWEENEY.

The creative team includes: Bruce Rebold (Artistic Director), JOSH WARNER (Scenic Designer), Barbara Kirby (Costume Designer), RAJ BUDHRAM (Lighting Designer), TOM ZACHARIAH (Sound Designer), LEXI HOLDER (Stage Manager) and JAMIBETH MARGOLIES (Casting Director).

The cast of FOREVER PLAID features PATRICK YEBOAH as Francis, Cody Garcia as Sparky, Connor Barr as Jinx, JOHN MEZZINA HANNIGAN as Smudge, and includes DYLAN RANDAZZO (swing) and JERQUINTEZ GIPSON (swing).

Classic 1950s all-male singing group returns to perform the show they never had the chance to do featuring such hits as Catch A Falling Star, 3 Coins in A Fountain, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, Rags to Riches and many more!

Beginning Saturday, March 18, Forever Plaid will play Thursdays through Sundays (please visit PlazaTheatrical.com for exact times and dates). Ticket prices are $49/$45 for seniors, and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870 or going online to PlazaTheatrical.com. Group rates are available.

Plaza Theatrical's new professional Broadway Division is the only professional Long Island theatre dedicated exclusively to the preservation and development of musical theatre. Forever Plaid features professional actors from the Broadway Theatre Community performing in the state-of-the-art Elmont Memorial Library Theatre. Free on-site parking is available.



All new press photos have been released for THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at  The John W. Engeman Theater.  The cast was joined onstage at the end of the Opening Night performance by Terrance Mann, who played Chauvelin in the original Broadway production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL in 1997!  
