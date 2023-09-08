Evan Pappas Will Host ENCORE! Gala at the Argyle Theatre This Month

Experience the magic of live entertainment at The Argyle Theatre's Gala, Encore! A Musical Celebration, hosted by Artistic Director Evan Pappas with musical direction by Jeffrey Lodin, as talented alumni take the stage to create an unforgettable evening of songs and memories on September 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Long Island's premier theatrical venue continues to shine with this one-night-only event, showcasing the remarkable talents that have graced its stages over the past four seasons.

The one-night-only special event will feature Becca Andrews (The Argyle's Legally Blonde, Honky Tonk Chicks), Tyler Belo (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Hamilton National Tour), Dana Costello (The Argyle's Cabaret, Broadway's Finding Neverland, Pretty Woman), Hana Culbreath (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Annie National Tour), Alex Grayson (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Broadway's Parade, Into The Woods), Jack Hale (The Argyle's Rock of Ages), Elliott Litherland (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Opera North Carousel) Michelle Mallardi (The Argyle's Elf, Footloose, Broadway Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables), Ellie Smith (The Argyle's Grease, Miracle Valley Feature Film), and Ryan Thurman (The Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Producers).

“It brings me immense joy to celebrate the exceptional talent that has graced our stage over the past four years. Encore! A Musical Celebration is a testament to the dedication and artistry of our alumni, and it's an opportunity for us to express our gratitude to both the performers and our loyal audience for their unwavering support in creating unforgettable moments.” The Argyle Theatre Artistic Director, Evan Pappas

Performance Date: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM

$49 Orchestra & Premium Balcony // $39 Standard Balcony

$10 off for Season Ticket Holders