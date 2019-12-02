December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Long Island Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Long Island:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design in a Musical
Best Set Design in a Play
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Best Sound Design in a Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Alan Stentiford - JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 9%
Tom Souhrada - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 9%
Michael Perrie JR - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - John W Engeman 6%
JUSTINN HARRIS - LOVE/SICK - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE 13%
Steven D. Clark - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 10%
Andrew Murano - THE TEMPEST - Carriage House Players 8%
Jenna Halvorsen - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 11%
Roe Agnese Gardner - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 9%
Jenny Hill - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 8%
Cassandra LaRocco - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 14%
Bethany Dellapolla - REASONS TO BE PRETTY - Southampton Cultural Center 10%
Sinead Atkinson - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - South Shore Theatre Experience 8%
Eugenio Contenti - THE FULL MONTY - The Argyle Theatre 15%
Matt Quinn - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 9%
Tommie Gibbons - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 7%
Chakira Doherty - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Three 20%
Kurt Alger - 'SUNSET BOULEVARD' - The John W. Engeman Theater 15%
Joe Kassner - BRIGADOON - BroadHollow Theatre 11%
Lyn Ciorciari - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - EastLine Theatre 73%
Jane Greenwood - SAFE SPACE - Bay Street Theater 13%
Tracy Christensen - THE PROMPTER - Bay Street Theater 13%
Jeffrey Sanzel - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 13%
Matthew Quinn - MAMA MIA! - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 11%
Mitzi Hamilton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 9%
HALEY UNGER - LOVE/SICK - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE 12%
Jeffrey Sanzel - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 11%
Bradlee E. Bing - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 9%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 14%
JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 13%
BRIGADOON - BroadHollow Theatre 10%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre three 23%
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 11%
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - South Shore Theatre Experience 9%
Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - JEKYL & HYDE - Theatre Three 26%
John Burkland - AIDA - The John W. Engeman Theater 14%
Allison Weinberger - NEWSIES - CM Performing Arts Center 12%
Stacey Boggs - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 37%
Evan Donnellan - DOUBT - The carriage house players 16%
Danny Higgins - BURIED CHILD - EastLine Theatre 11%
MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 12%
JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 10%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 9%
Adam Slawitsky - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 15%
Hosun Moon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 12%
Jeffrey Hoffman - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 12%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 15%
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 14%
THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 7%
Patrick Grossman - NEWSIES - CM Performing Arts Center 18%
Colin O'Leary - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 17%
Bob Butterly - BRIGADOON - BroadHollow Theatre 14%
Randall Parsons - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 59%
Joe Rubino - SUBURBIA - Theatre Out of Bounds/ Studio Theatre 24%
David Rockwell - SAFE SPACE - Bay Street Theater 9%
Tim Haggerty - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 38%
Laura Shubert - 'SUNSET BOULEVARD' - The John W. Engeman Theater 18%
Carlos Dias - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Argyle Theatre 15%
Jess Barenzano - MACBETH - EastLine Theatre 47%
Andrew J. Beck - ACME: A COMPANY THAT MAKES EVERTHING - Theatre Out of Bounds/ Studio Theatre 26%
Jon Weston - THE PROMPTER - Bay Street Theater 15%
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design in a Musical
Best Set Design in a Play
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Best Sound Design in a Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.