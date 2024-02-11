Community Playhouse of Northport to Present Broadway-Style Sing-Along Fundraiser in March

The event will be held Saturday, March 2nd.
Community Playhouse of Northport will host their inaugural Broadway Sing-Along Birthday Bash on Saturday, March 2nd at Napper Tandy's (299 Laurel Avenue) in Northport from 7:30-10:30pm. Tickets are $75.
Dance and sing the night away as a professional DJ plays 3 hours of showtunes! Open bar and buffet included with ticket.
CPN invites audiences to come and sing their favorite musical theater songs! No performance experience is required.
*Must be 21 to attend
