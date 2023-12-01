Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

CSP New Works Fest Comes to HB Studio Next Week

Performances are Friday, December 8th at 7pm; Saturday December 9th at 2pm & 6pm.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Conch Shell Productions in partnership with HB Studio present CSP New Works Fest - a reading series featuring new plays written by Caribbean Diaspora writers: Cris Eli Blak (Jamaican American), Rivka Rivera (Puerto Rican), Frank Robinson (Trinidadian American), Petron Brown (Bahamian American), and Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Haitian American).

The readings will take place at HB Studio Theatre Friday December 8th at 7pm EST; Saturday December 9th at 2pm EST & 6pm EST. Each play reading will be followed by an artist q&a led by Jasmeene Francois (Conch Shell Production's resident dramaturg).

ABOUT THE PLAYS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8th at 7pm

THE MOURNERS

written by Rivka Rivera

directed by Francisco J. Rivera Rodríguez

In the aftermath of their daughter's devastating suicide, Ildefonso Muñoz, a communist philosopher, and Carmen, his resilient partner, find themselves estranged from their beloved granddaughter Delfina, and her father, Leo. Ildefonso's sorrow is deepened by his belief that Leo's capitalist leanings played a role in their shared tragedy. Meanwhile, Carmen is struggling with a health crisis, but she is determined to keep it a secret from her family. But when Hurricane Maria threatens to destroy their island, they all find themselves under one roof. Will this family finally mourn the death of their daughter, mother, and wife - or will they drown in a sea of resentment?

Cast: Paul Calderon, Soccoro Santiago*, Bryanna Felipe, Ian Dunn

(*Appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9TH

2pm - 4:00pm

ONE ACT PLAYS

OPENING NIGHT

written & performed by Petron Brown

directed by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

What does it mean for a Black artist to develop his work in White theatres? This one person play explores the challenges faced by a Black male playwright as he struggles to be heard and understood.

Y?

written & directed by Frank Robinson

Veteran turned best-selling author, Gary Holmes, recalls a life changing encounter he had while on a reconnaissance mission when he came face-to-face with Sadiq, a mortally wounded 'enemy', and was thrown into another new battlefield: between humanity and duty where the line that designated them as "wartime enemies" was questioned.

Cast: Michael Robert Stainback, J. Singh, Vincent Cheatham

HELLO COUSIN

written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

directed by Aixa Kendrick

On their 50th birthday cousins Maryse Apollon and Gabrielle Petion find themselves at a crossroads in their lives and choose to make a change. Gabrielle takes a birthday trip from Port Au Prince Haiti to Miami to clear her mind and gain some perspective, intending to stay with her cousin Maryse. Maryse catches a last minute flight to Cap Haitian, Haiti to reconnect with inner self. They eventually meet in Miami and sparks fly for both women as they share their new views on "Haitian nationalism" and familial responsibility.

Cast: Magaly Colimon, Candice Jean-Jacques, AnTionette Byers-Paredes

SATURDAY DECEMBER 9TH at 6pm

THE PITFALLS OF EXAGGERATED SWAGGER

written by Cris Eli Blak

directed by Jenn Susi

When the man who saved them from off the streets passes away, estranged adopted siblings are forced to come together for a day to say their goodbyes, also forcing them to face the fractures of old wounds and secrets that they'd buried in the past.

Cast: Alyssa Carter, Anthony T. Goss, Kara Greene *, Greg Seage, Alton Ray

(*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity)


Recommended For You