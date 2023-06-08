Broadway Actress Lora Lee Gayer to Return to Bay Street Theater to Teach a Camp and a Workshop For Kids

Broadway Actress and Bay Street Theater cast alum from last year's Bay Street Mainstage run of Ragtime, Lora Lee Gayer will join its already robust lineup of engaging and exciting educational opportunities this Summer. Lora Lee Gayerwill offer both a weeklong camp focused on intensive character building and a one-day workshop to help participants gear up for theatrical auditions. Offerings are:



CAMP: "DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A CHARACTER?"



July 24-28 Monday - Friday 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Ages 9-12

$450.00 early bird thru June 30, $550.00 after

Just like building a snowman, building a character happens piece by piece. Participants will choose a character/role they love and together we will use different exercises and techniques throughout the week to build a hardy snowman aka character.



WORKSHOP: "GEAR UP FOR AUDITIONS!"

JULY 29, Saturday, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Ages : 12-18

$125.00

Gear up for your school theater auditions! Are you auditioning for your school play/musical? Maybe your local theater? Thinking about auditioning for a college theater program? After this class, you will leave feeling excited and confident about your auditions. Together we will choose the best song or monologue for you and how to show your best self each and every time!



Both will be held at:

Christ Church Episcopal

5 Hampton Street

Sag Harbor, NY 11963



With an impressive resume that includes acclaimed Broadway productions, film, and television appearances, Lora Lee has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following. Her talent, unwavering dedication, and infectious enthusiasm have made her a sought-after performer in the industry. A graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and Carnegie Mellon University, Lora Lee forever feels indebted to the teachers who passed along their guidance and expertise. Lora Lee has taught nationwide at colleges and universities as well as prestigious theater programs and camps.

Registration can be made by calling Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education and Community Outreach at 631 725-0818 x213 or 24/7 at https://www.baystreet.org/education/kids-camps/

