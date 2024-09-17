Bridgehampton Chamber Music Reveals Autumn Concert Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two gem-like programs of classical masterworks and a festive concert of Baroque music that celebrate the holidays comprise BCM Autumn, Bridgehampton Chamber Music’s fall series. The three Saturday 5 pm concerts take place in the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, the home of Long Island’s longest-running classical music festival.

On October 26, internationally acclaimed pianist and BCM favorite Gilles Vonsattel performs two of Beethoven's most beloved sonatas, the "Moonlight" and "Pathétique." On November 16, pianist Gloria Chien, violinist Soovin Kim, and cellist Paul Watkins, singular artists who have all appeared on the BCM stage separately, come together as an all-star ensemble performing piano trios by Schumann and Ravel. And December 7 brings “Baroque Bounty,” a program to mark the holidays for which BCM Artistic Director, flutist Marya Martin, will be joined by three young artists making their BCM debuts – flutist Brandon Patrick George (who studied with Martin at Manhattan School of Music), violinist Kevin Zhu, and cellist James Baik – as well as Michael Stephen Brown, whose compositions were prominently featured in BCM’s 2024 summer festival, on the harpsichord.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music

“This longtime East End festival, directed by the flutist Marya Martin, has flourished by offering concerts both effervescent and distinguished,” said The New Yorker. In the 40 years since its founding, Bridgehampton Chamber Music has become known for presenting a broad range of music performed by some of the best musicians in the world in one of the most beautiful seaside settings on the East Coast. With autumn and spring mini-series joining the summer festival, Bridgehampton Chamber Music now offers programs almost year-round.

BCM Festival: Usually comprising a dozen events over four weeks, the summer festival has developed a loyal core audience among local residents and summer visitors since it began with four artists in two concerts in the intimate setting of the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The festival is still based in the graceful 1842 church – which boasts glowing acoustics – and has expanded to include other special event venues, including the Channing Sculpture Garden and Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton, the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, and the Madoo Conservancy in Sagaponack.

BCM Records: In 2012, BCM launched its own record label, BCMF Records. Signifying the festival’s commitment to American composers, the label’s first recording was BCMF Premieres, a disc of contemporary American music. The label’s current discography of 12 releases includes music by Bruce Adolphe, Robert Beaser, Leon Kirchner, Howard Shore, Paul Moravec, Kevin Puts, and Elizabeth Brown, as well as Haydn, Beethoven, Brahms, and more.

BCM Spring: Convinced that there were music lovers looking for more opportunities to hear excellent chamber music year-round, BCM introduced its Spring series in 2015, and in 2017 expanded it from two concerts to three.

BCM Autumn: This three-concert series was launched in the fall of 2021.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music has a wide variety of performance videos and online programs from past seasons posted on its website and YouTube channel.

