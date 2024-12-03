Beth Hart to Perform at Patchogue Theatre in April 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Beth Hart, appearing on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. If you have ever seen Beth Hart live or immersed yourself in her music, you know she puts every ounce of her being into her songs. For all of those empathetic superpowers, she also needs someone to catch her when she falls. Firebrands inspire; it's what attracts people to them. However, part of those personalities' makeup is that they do not wear a harness. They thrive on the freedom and space around them. But, with that comes danger; you need an emotional crash mat, and those save lives. It is something we all need at times throughout our lives.

Beth says about the title track, "This is a true story. I had a moment where I wasn't in a positive mood, and I was hanging out on the couch, crying pretty hard, and Scott said, 'Hey, do you need a hug?' I said, I've got nothing inside left to love, and he said, you still got me. I said, hang on a minute; I'll be right back. I went downstairs and used those words and how he said it. You say something like that, and someone you love says back, but you've still got me. It's true. If I've still got him, I've still got everything."

ï»¿

You can see this in the "You Still Got Me" video, poignantly featuring her beloved husband, Scott. Along with the team around her, provide that surface to fall on when she needs it. Her fans adore her, and the feeling is replicated. You can see that night after night on tour; the adulation she receives and that she also gives back, which is why there is a bond like few other artists have. That connection has been forged over the last 28 years of releasing music in which she unapologetically wears her heart on her sleeve - like a warrior. Which is precisely what she is.

It's okay not to be okay. It's okay to struggle sometimes, and it takes enormous strength to open yourself up to help. Reaching out a hand to have someone hold on to it is strength. This is something that we can all learn.

Beth says about her writing process, "I never write in terms of thinking it's going to be an album or go to people. When I write, it's always for the joy of writing or for the challenge of writing, to seek what's going on. Sometimes, I go just when I'm sad or scared. If I check in on the piano, it sometimes reveals itself. Sometimes a song comes, and sometimes one doesn't. Either way, there's comfort there."

Beth explains the messaging within the songs: "I leave that up to the listener to decide. Personally, I know what it is for right now. One of the beautiful things I love about songs and albums is that over time, that meaning changes. I like to keep that open because there's a lot I can learn from it. Often, when I write a song, I think I know what that means to me at that moment. But a year will go by, and it means something totally different."

You don't have to look too hard to find moments of daylight throughout the album. You can see it in the song, Little Heartbreak Girl, as it pierces through the clouds like spears of hope and power. "Little Heartbreak Girl, you're on your own," she yearns but follows with "Little heartbreak girl, stronger than stone". Still, it's the lyric "You're gonna conquer the world" scattered throughout that stands atop the mountain, planting a flag into the stone.

The decadent groove-laden funk of Suga N My Bowl features the dextrous fire fingers of Southpaw wizard and longtime friend Eric Gales. Gales says, "It is truly an honor to be part of anything having to do with our friend Beth Hart. She reached out to us, letting us know of this powerful song she'd been writing and workin' on, and she felt it was a perfect fit for me. Of course, when I heard it, I said, ABSOLUTELY!!! Beth, LaDonna, and I have been good friends for quite some time. And we love her. I'm so honored that she thought of me to participate on it. It's a very powerful song!"

"Eric Gales is a badass, and I got very blessed," Hart says. "I wasn't there as it was sent to another studio. I heard this from his wife, the gorgeous, talented, badass LaDonna. He came in, they played the first couple of bars of the song, and he said, alright, I got it and did one take, and he's like, I'm done, I'll see you later," she laughs. "That's how phenomenal Eric Gales is. I love him. I adore him and respect him madly."

ï»¿

You Still Got Me is Hart's eleventh studio album, and right here, right now, it finds her riding a career trajectory that has been heading for the stars for several years and keeps soaring. Her most recent albums, A Tribute To Led Zeppelin (2022) and War In My Mind (2019), became her highest charting UK and US releases to date, along with crashing into the Top 10 in Germany and France, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, and The Netherlands.

Comments