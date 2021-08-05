Bay Street's CAMELOT is Now Playing Outdoors in Bridgehampton

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the outdoor production of Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is now playing through August 29.

The production is presented outdoors and under the stars at 2011 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, in the field across from the Bridgehampton Commons, for a limited audience of 200 attendees.

Seating is arranged according to all necessary health and safety guidelines. Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org. In case of inclement weather, ticket buyers will be notified and given first opportunity to rebook a future date, apply the funds to another show, or offered a refund.