Bay Street's CAMELOT is Now Playing Outdoors in Bridgehampton
Camelot explores one of the greatest romances of all time and paints a luminous picture of a fleeting moment when justice, peace, and righteousness reigned supreme.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the outdoor production of Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is now playing through August 29.
The production is presented outdoors and under the stars at 2011 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, in the field across from the Bridgehampton Commons, for a limited audience of 200 attendees.
Seating is arranged according to all necessary health and safety guidelines. Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org. In case of inclement weather, ticket buyers will be notified and given first opportunity to rebook a future date, apply the funds to another show, or offered a refund. Love, loss, humor, and regret pour forth from the acclaimed score, which includes classic songs such as I Loved You Once in Silence, I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight, If Ever I Would Leave You, and of course the title song, Camelot. The cast includes Jeremy Kushnier as Arthur (Rent, Jersey Boys, Footloose); Britney Coleman as Guenevere (Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tootsie); Deven Kolluri as Lancelot (Pride and Prejudice, Drunk Enough to Say I Love You?, The Boy Who Danced On Air); Amaya Grier as Tom of Warwick (NYSSMA, Bay Street Theater, Art Space); Kyle Lopez Barisich as Ensemble (The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Titanic); Aaron Dalla Villa as Mordred and Ensemble (Seeing You, Sleep F$@cking: Revision, CATS); Hope Hamilton as Ensemble (Freaky Friday, Little Women, Eco the Musical); James Harkness as Ensemble (Ain't Too Proud, Aida, The Color Purple); David LaMarr as Ensemble (Jersey Boys, Dreamgirls, SOUL: The Stax Musical); Cecelia Ticktin as Ensemble (Kiss Me Kate, Wicked), and Kevin Wang as Ensemble (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Brigadoon). The creative team for Camelot at Bay Street Theater includes Scott Schwartz, Director; Marcos Santana, Choreographer; Matt Hinkley, Music Director; Andrew Diaz, Scenic & Props Designer; Meghan O'Beirne, Costume Designer; Mike Billings, Lighting Designer; Shaughn Bryant, Sound Designer; Christine Catti, Production Stage Manager; and Kelsy Durkin, Stage Manager.