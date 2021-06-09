Bay Street's BECOMING DR. RUTH Now Playing Through June 27

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the 2021 Mainstage production Becoming Dr. Ruth, marking the return to live theater at Bay Street in more than 15 months, is now running through June 27. The one-woman show stars Tovah Feldshuh in the title role, and is written by Mark St. Germain. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to showtime, or at baystreet.org.

Becoming Dr. Ruth chronicles the life of noted psychologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer , from her early years fleeing Nazi Germany, living as an orphan in Switzerland, to her service in the Israeli armed forces as a sharpshooter, and her later life and career in New York. Becoming Dr. Ruth is a humorous and heartfelt portrait detailing Dr. Ruth 's remarkable journey against so many odds to become a pioneer in the psychology of human sexuality and the world's most famous sex therapist. This production has a runtime of 90 minutes with no intermission and is performed for a social-distanced audience indoors on Bay Street's Mainstage in compliance with all New York State requirements for indoor performances. Becoming Dr. Ruth is produced in association with North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, California, David Ellenstein , Artistic Director and Bill Kerlin, Managing Director.