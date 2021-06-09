Bay Street's BECOMING DR. RUTH Now Playing Through June 27
The one-woman show stars Tovah Feldshuh in the title role, and is written by Mark St. Germain.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the 2021 Mainstage production Becoming Dr. Ruth, marking the return to live theater at Bay Street in more than 15 months, is now running through June 27. The one-woman show stars Tovah Feldshuh in the title role, and is written by Mark St. Germain. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to showtime, or at baystreet.org.Becoming Dr. Ruth chronicles the life of noted psychologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer, from her early years fleeing Nazi Germany, living as an orphan in Switzerland, to her service in the Israeli armed forces as a sharpshooter, and her later life and career in New York. Becoming Dr. Ruth is a humorous and heartfelt portrait detailing Dr. Ruth's remarkable journey against so many odds to become a pioneer in the psychology of human sexuality and the world's most famous sex therapist. This production has a runtime of 90 minutes with no intermission and is performed for a social-distanced audience indoors on Bay Street's Mainstage in compliance with all New York State requirements for indoor performances. Becoming Dr. Ruth is produced in association with North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, California, David Ellenstein, Artistic Director and Bill Kerlin, Managing Director. The creative team for Becoming Dr. Ruth at Bay Street Theater includes Scott Schwartz, Director; Christine Catti, Production Stage Manager; Kelsy Durkin, Stage Manager; Andrew Diaz, Scenic & Props Designer; Mike Billings, Lighting Designer; Brian Staton, Projection Designer; Shaughn Bryant, Sound Designer; and Meghan O'Beirne, Costume Supervisor. The creative team for Becoming Dr. Ruth at North Coast Repertory Theatre includes David Ellenstein, Director; Bill Kerlin, Managing Director; Aaron Rumley, Sound & Projection Designer; Phil Korth, Props Designer; Peter Herman, Wig Designer; and Elisa Benzoni, Costume Designer.Tovah Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy and Tony Award-nominee and has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. Additionally, for her theatre work, she has won four Drama Desks, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Dramalogues, the Obie, the Theatre World, and the Helen Hayes and Lucille Lortel Awards for Best Actress. She has just been twice nominated as Best Actress in a Drama in Los Angeles for her work in the play Sisters-in-Law, in which she originated the role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She recently won the prestigious Audie award for her narration of The Gift by Holocaust-survivor, Dr. Edith Eger. Broadway credits include Yentl, Cyrano, Rodgers & Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Sarava!, Lend Me a Tenor, Golda's Balcony (directed by Scott Schwartz), Irena's Vow, and the show stopping, trapeze-swinging Berthe in Pippin (composed by Stephen Schwartz). Off-Broadway and around the country: Dozens of productions playing everything from Aunt Abby Brewster in Arsenic and Old Lace, also under the baton of Scott Schwartz, to three queens of Henry VIII and Tallulah Bankhead to Yussel "The Muscle" Jacobs, nine Jews from birth to death in Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh! and, most recently, Holocaust denier Brenda Goodsen opposite Ed Asner in The Soap Myth. In the summer of 2019, she starred in the world premiere of Wade Dooley's The Prompter at Bay Street naturally directed by Scott Schwartz, where she played Irene Young, a legendary diva making her Broadway comeback after a 40-year absence. Immediately on the heels of The Prompter, she filmed Clifford for Paramount Pictures, traveled to the Sing-Sing in New Guinea, and flew from there to Los Angeles to star as Ruth Bader-Ginsburg in the LA Premiere of Jonathan Shapiro's Sisters-In-Law. She is thrilled to be back at Bay Street once again to play Dr. Ruth. Follow Tovah's pre-pandemic travels around the world on Instagram @tovahfeld. www.tovahfeldshuh.com.