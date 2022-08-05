Bay Street Theater Will Hold AN EVENING AT TOPPING ROSE Gala Next Week

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced performances for its final Benefit Gala, An Evening at Topping Rose, on Thursday, August 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the historic barn at The Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. Only a few seats remain.



The evening celebrates the development of new works by both up-and-coming and established Broadway talent. Funds raised will go to support these exciting and creative endeavors. The night begins with a signature cocktail reception, followed by unique farm to table dinner and dessert provided by Jean-Georges. A silent auction and other surprise moments will follow.



Entertainment includes performances by Broadway stars Bobby Conte Thornton and Alex Wyse. Madeline Myers, a composer and lyricist, will perform selections from her new bound-for-Broadway musical, Double Helix. Her work was recently selected as part of Bay Street Theater's 2022 New Works Festival. Sag Harbor local, Anna Schiavoni, a current member of Bay Street's Michael Downing Acting Apprenticeship Program will also perform at the event.



Tickets start at $1500. For more information about upcoming receptions, or to purchase tickets, contact Director of Philanthropy, Kim Fink, directly at kim@baystreet.org.



Madeline Myers is a composer and lyricist for musical theater in New York City. Her musicals include Double Helix, Flatbush Avenue (UNC-Greensboro commission), The Devil's Apprentice, (world premiere Copenhagen, Denmark, 2018), and Masterpiece (O'Neill Musical Theater Conference 2018 semi-finalist). Named to the 2022 Broadway Women's Fund "Women to Watch on Broadway" list, Madeline is a 2022 Kleban Prize finalist for lyric writing, a winner of the 2021 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award presented by New York Stage & Film and the Ziegfeld Club; a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist; a 2019 York Theatre Company NEO Writer; a 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 ASCAP Plus Award recipient; and a 2016-2017 Dramatists Guild Fellow. Madeline's musicals have been developed at Bay Street Theatre, the York Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals (Johnny Mercer Writers Grove), the New Dramatists Composer-Librettist Studio, the Fingerlakes Musical Theater Festival, Musical Theater Factory, the NMI Disney Imagineering New Voices Project, the New York Theatre Barn, and the Johnny Mercer Songwriting Project. When not writing musicals, Madeline enjoys reading, walking in Central Park, and volunteering. She is an active volunteer with Central Synagogue's unhoused breakfast program and the founder of a 2020 voter registration/Census count initiative for the New York unhoused community. Through the pandemic, Madeline has worked with NYC Test & Trace Corps to bring mobile vaccine buses and PPE to unhoused New Yorkers. In 2018, Madeline created the Blair School of Music Student Citizen Award given to a female student demonstrating excellence in personal character and contributions to the community. Madeline sits on the Alumni Board of the Vanderbilt University Ingram Scholarship Program, of which she is a proud alumna. She is an original member of the music department of the Broadway production of Hamilton. Madeline is a proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. She is represented by Katie Gamelli at Abrams Artists Agency. @madelinesmyers madelinemyers.com.



Bobby Conte Thornton made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. He returned to Broadway this spring singing "Another Hundred People" as PJ in Marianne Elliott's gender-bent revival of Company. Other New York theater: My Fair Lady (Bay Street Theater); Starting Here, Starting Now (York Theatre Company). Regional: Last Days of Summer (George Street Playhouse); all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Two River Theater); the world premiere of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre Center/Cleveland Play House); three seasons at The Muny. Film/TV: If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins); "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Madam Secretary", "The Code". His debut studio album, Along the Way, is available across all digital music providers. Training: BFA, University of Michigan; Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. @bobby_conte



Alex Wyse is the co-writer/star of off-Broadway's A Commercial Jingle For Regina Comet, co-creator/star of the Emmy-nominated Indoor Boys, and co-director/writer of the upcoming feature film, Summoning Sylvia. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Spring Awakening, and Lysistrata Jones, on tour in Wicked, off-Broadway in Ride the Cyclone, Bare, Triassic Parq and Lysistrata Jones, and regionally at Hartford Stage, Wallis Annenberg, Paper Mill Playhouse, Cleveland Play House, Maltz Jupiter, Huntington, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, and more. TV credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Other Two, Iron Fist, Masters of Sex, NCIS: LA, The Bold and the Beautiful, Switched at Birth, Modern Family, Agent X, A to Z, Bad Judge, and Bored to Death. Film credits include X/Y and Dating My Mother. He was a co-producer on What the Constitution Means to Me. BFA: Boston University.



Anna Francesca Schiavoni is a 20 year old junior theatre major and music minor attending the George Washington University. She has participated in various productions at STAGES, Pierson Middle and High School, the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival (LIMTF), community theater, Southampton Cultural Center, Young Authors and Writers Project (YAWP), George Washington University Theatre Program, Manhattan Concert Productions, and Bay Street Theatre, including: The Prince of Egypt, DreamWorks Theatricals World Premiere Staged Reading (Young Miriam/Leah), Windfall (Hannah Higley u/s), Hamlet (Ophelia), Little Women the musical (Jo March), Pippin (Catherine), The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Hermia), Into the Woods (Little Red Riding Hood, Teeny Award-winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical), Heathers: the musical (Mrs. Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Harvey (Veta Louise Simmons, Teeny Award nominee for Best Actress in a Play), The Drowsy Chaperone (The Drowsy Chaperone), Manhattan Concert Productions' Parade (Alto Ensemble) and The Secret Garden (Soprano II Ensemble), Cabaret (Texas the Kit Kat Girl), and Anything Goes (Erma, Teeny Award nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical).



The 2022 Mainstage Season is made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; Town of Southampton; The Shubert Foundation; Suffolk County Office of Film & Cultural Affairs; fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning; AARP Long Island; Adam Miller Group; Advantage Title; Air Hamptons; Baron's Cove; Bartlett Tree Experts; CeeJack Team of Compass Real Estate; Corcoran; Dayton, Ritz & Osborne Insurance; DIME; East End Awning; East End Tick & Mosquito Control; First Coastal; Fisher Signs & Shirts; Greg D'Angelo; Grenning Gallery; Harbor Pets; Hollander Design Landscape Architects; Jane Holden; BHS; Maggio Environmental Services; Mala Sander + Team; National Grid; North American Air Charter; Northwell Health; Peconic Bay Medical Center; Propane Depot; PSEG Long Island; REVCO Lighting; Sag Harbor Books; Six Sigma Auto Group; SOTHEBY'S; Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; The Awning Company; The Wharf Shop; Twin Forks Pest Control; Unlimited Earth Care; Weber & Grahn; and Weill Cornell Medicine.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests are strongly recommended to wear masks upon entry and while seated in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.