Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Presents NORM LEWIS IN CONCERT

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the premiere of Norm Lewis in Concert presented by Feinstein's/54 Below on Thursday, December 17, at 8 p.m. EST. Norm Lewis and his holiday shows at Feinstein's/54 Below have become a New York City tradition over the past five years and this year will be no different as Broadway's charming and acclaimed leading man returns to perform a very special concert this year-online! Tickets are $25 and will include a live chat for fans to interact with each other before and during the show. For more information, contact marketing coordinator, Michael Pintauro, at mpintauro@baystreet.org.

Each December, Norm's festive sold-out shows help ring in the season and audiences travel from across the globe to join in the hottest party in town. This year, we bring Norm and his holiday cheer direct from Broadway's Living Room into your home. Norm will be joined by his swingin' band: Musical Director Joseph Joubert on keyboards, George Farmer on upright and electric bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. He and the boys will perform material from the past shows, songs from The Norm Lewis Christmas Album and some new songs he's excited to debut for you as he reflects on 2020.

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Executive Produced by The Katz Company, the show will feature special guests: the extraordinary Sierra Boggess and Norm's cousin, the renowned Pastor Bobby Lewis , as well as a few surprises. So, cozy up with your favorite libations and snacks and let Norm bring you real joy in a year when we all need to have our spirits lifted! This curated concert will feature cinematic, four-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room directly to in-home screens. Designed and directed especially for streaming by an award-winning production team, the audio and video reflect a high standard of presentation that have made evenings at Feinstein's/54 Below New York's most unique cabaret experiences.

Norm Lewis has appeared at Bay Street Theater as part of our annual Music Mondays series. He can currently be seen starring in the Netflix film Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee and in the Hulu miniseries, Mrs. America. He was previously seen in the NBC television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, alongside John Legend Sara Bareilles , and Alice Cooper . He recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (AUDELCO Award). In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams Norm Lewis : Who Am I?, and New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves, as well as American Voices with Renée Fleming and the PBS Special First You Dream-The Music of Kander & Ebb. He can be seen recurring in the VH1 series, Daytime Divas. His additional television credits include Better Things, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal.

He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.

