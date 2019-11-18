Bay Street Theater Announces 2020 Summer Mainstage Season

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the 2020 Summer Mainstage Season. The three productions will be: WINDFALL (May 26 - June 14), a new comedy by Scooter Pietsch, DANCING AT LUGHNASA (June 23 - July 19) by Brian Friel, and the musical RAGTIME (August 4 - September 6), with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens; based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow. The cast and creative teams will be announced soon. Subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or online at www.baystreet.org.



In the comedy WINDFALL, five office workers in Columbus, Ohio toll under the heavy hand of a maniacal boss and dream of a better life. When the boss's antics become too much to bear, they bet their every last cent on a one billion dollar lottery jackpot. But the prospect of winning brings out the worst in these best friends. A dark, hilarious comedy that delves into how far any of us would go in our desire to have it all and live the American Dream. WINDFALL is produced by special arrangement with John Yonover and Ken Davenport.



When it premiered in 1990, DANCING AT LUGHNASA took the world by storm, winning both the Tony and Olivier awards for Outstanding Play. Brian Friel's haunting masterpiece is a memory play about family. It tells the story of five unmarried sisters in a small village in Ireland in August of 1936. During the Festival of Lugh, which celebrates the pagan god of the harvest with drunken revelry and dancing, their lives become filled with music and they make new discoveries that start a process that will change this family forever.



Rediscover America with RAGTIME, the epic musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's classic novel that captures the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. The worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine in this sweeping musical about America's Golden Age when our nation was mixing, boiling, and changing. Will Pomerantz, Bay Street Theater's Associate Artistic Director, will bring together the team with which he created Bay Street's extraordinary production of Evita to create a visionary new production of this Tony Award-winning contemporary classic to the East End.



"I am delighted to announce Bay Street's 2020 Mainstage Summer Season," says Scott Schwartz, Bay Street Theater's Artistic Director, "These plays and musicals are about people living in times of change, families looking for a better life, and the things that pull us apart and bring us together. From a hilarious and wild new play to one of the most beloved works of one of Ireland's greatest playwrights to a musical with a thrilling, Tony Award-winning score that offers us a glimpse of what made America the nation we now are, Bay Street has it all in 2020. We will offer our audiences a broad range of powerful productions that will touch the heart, inspire the spirit, and tickle the funny bone, and that I know will be the talk of the East End all summer long!"

The 2020 Mainstage Season is sponsored in part by New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; the New York State Council on The Arts, a State Agency; Town of Southampton; The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust; The Shubert Foundation; and fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning. Support for new work comes from The New Directions Fund and the Joseph Stein New Musical Fund. Previews are sponsored by Peconic Landing.

Subscriptions on sale now -the only way to get the best seats for the best price. For more information or to purchase a 2020 Mainstage Season subscription, log on to www.baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500 Tues.-Sat. 11 am-5 pm.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





