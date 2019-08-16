BWW Review: THE PRODUCERS at BroadHollow Theatre Company

The BroadHollow Theatre Company does it again with an entertaining showing of Mel Brooks' hit musical comedy The Producers. Director Jason Allyn has assembled a superb cast for the raucous show running through August 25th at The BayWay Theatre in East Islip.

The tale centers on two theatrical producers, Max who is known on Broadway and Leo who is a new-comer, who conjure up a scheme to get rich. When Leo is doing the books for Max, they realize they could make more money by putting on a flop. Complications and hilarity abound when they unexpectedly put on a show that is successful.

Leading the cast as scammers Max and Leo are Dan Sussman and Aaron Mor. They are a great team leaving the audience in stiches. In truth, the large company is fantastic. On the clever creative team, Robert Butterley's set is well done. Several rolling pieces make for mostly seamless scene changes. If there were one slight qualm, the wigs seem rather lackluster. Almost juvenile, perhaps. But I digress, when you have a great comedic cast like this, it adds to the experience.

And so, The Producers is indeed another hit for the BroadHollow Theatre Company. This will continue to their Elmont location once the engagement at BayWay concludes potentially with a somewhat different cast. A great cast and hilarious shenanigans make for an entertaining night of theatre.

The Producers is presented by the BroadHollow Theatre Company at the BayWay Theatre in East Islip through August 25th and at Elmont beginning August 31st. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (631) 581-2700 or visit www.broadhollow.org.

Book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan, Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks, Directed by Jason P. Allyn, Set Design & Technical Direction by Bob Butterley, Stage Management by Emily Vaeth, Lighting Design by Hemraj Budhram, Costume Design by Finishing Touches by Joe, Choreography by Rochelle Martin, Musical Direction by Kristen Keller

Starring Bryan Bowie, Alejandro Cadorniga, Olivia Diaz, Julia Durfee, Michael Gualtieri, Peter Konsevitch, Niki Kuttler, Sarah Manas, Liam Marsigliano, Josie McSwane, Vincent Meyers, Aaron Mor, Jocelyn Morton, Nick Rivera, Alexa Rose, Alycia Roselli, C.J. Russo, Robert Sock, Dan Sussman, Andrew Teperdjian, and Chris Wern





