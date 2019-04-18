BWW Review: THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three

When Theatre Three announced that William Gibson's The Miracle Worker was on the docket for this season, I knew it was going to be outstanding. The well-known tale is about Helen Keller, a deaf, blind, and mute child and her teacher Annie Sullivan. If you haven't read it, you may be familiar with the Patty Duke/Ann Bancroft movie. It shows a small part of how Helen was as a child; spoiled, pitied, and wild. Noticing Helen's potential, Annie plans to teach Helen a host of things like decorum and language. It is her hope that her tutelage will guide Helen to be independent.

Running through April 28th at the Port Jefferson venue, Bradlee E. Bing superbly directs the show at the charming Port Jefferson venue.

Cassandra La Rocco and Jessica Mae Murphy are terrific leading the ensemble cast as Helen and Annie, respectively. Their many ups and downs are captivating. At times, it was almost violent with Annie needing to use tough love to get to Helen. The entire cast is excellent; I really could go on and on about them.

Randall Parsons' set is well done. Set in the Keller's home, a dark and sort of chilling tone fill the stage. The costumes by Teresa Matteson and Toni St. John are top-notch seemingly with a nod to the 1962 movie. Special kudos to Steve Uihlein for choreographing the fights between Helen and Annie. The tension they have masterfully came through.

And so, The Miracle Worker is undoubtedly a hit for Long Island's Theatre Three. It is mesmerizing with a very impressive cast. I would even venture that it is a must-see for this season.

The Miracle Worker is presented by Theatre Three of Port Jefferson through April 28th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (631) 928-9202 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

By William Gibson, Directed by Bradlee E. Bing, Scenic Design by Randall Parsons, Costume Design by Teresa Matteson & Toni St. John, Lighting Design by Stacey Boggs, Properties by Linda May, Stage Management by Melissa Troxler, Sound Design by Devin Bing & Tim Haggarty

Starring Susan Emory, Eric Hughes, Cassandra LaRocco, Jessica Murphy, Michael Newman, Linda Pentz, Meridith Szalay, Cameron Turner





