BWW Review: DRIVING MISS DAISY at Theatre Three

Jam on the brakes and put the car in park! Long Island powerhouse Phyllis March is giving one of the best performances of her brilliant theatrical career in Theatre Three's splendid production of Alfred Uhry's "Driving Miss Daisy." Ms. March, along with her devoted driver Hoke, played by the suave Antoine Jones, take you on the ride of a lifetime exploring bold companionship, racial undertones, and the inevitable growing older in the 1988 Pulitzer Prize winning play.

The aging Miss Daisy is reluctant to hang up her driver's license but her recent car accident was the trigger. Her caring son Boolie, played by the terrific Theatre Three staple Steve Ayle, only wants the best for his mother and hires Hoke to drive her anywhere she wants to go. Miss Daisy struggles with losing her independence and giving up the control yet finally gives in but not without a fight. The wealthy Jewish retired teacher never lets her guard down and maintains stability until she simply can't anymore.

Hoke and Miss Daisy are a great match for each other as they spend countless road trips bonding and sharing their tales from the past. Both individuals come from vastly different backgrounds and experiences yet learn to enjoy each other's company. Despite the playful bickering, they become long time companions and true friends when their employer/employee relationship eventually subsides. Instead of tolerating each other, they wind up learning to share many adventures and enjoy some golden years together.

Ms. March is no stranger to Theatre Three and tackles the role of the sweet and salty Miss Daisy with great warmth and feistiness. She's your favorite grandma who constantly snaps at you to stop leaving fingerprints but will kiss every booboo need be. Hoke is a great sparring partner for Miss Daisy, keeping professional and being upmost respectful yet pleasantly barking right back at her in his charming lover of life tone. Mr. Jones stays calm, cool, and collected throughout the show and simply catches more flies with honey.

The touching and poignant production directed by Linda May is full of old fashioned southern charm and whimsical wit. Ms. May captured the beautiful story with simple direction and sweet finesse. The outstanding chemistry between all three superstars leaves you both rewarding and heartwarming. Hitch a ride if you have to, Theatre Three's delightful production of "Driving Miss Daisy" starring the impeccable Ms. March, Mr. Jones, and Mr. Ayle, is simply the bees knees!

Starring: Phyllis March as Daisy Werthan, Steve Ayle as Boolie Werthan and Antoine Jones as Hoke Coleburn.

Scenic Design Randall Parsons, Costume Design Teresa Matteson, Lighting Design Robert W. Henderson, JR., Sound Design Tim Haggerty, Stage Manager Alissa Graber, and Directed by Linda May.

Photo Credit: Brian Hoerger, Theatre Three Productions, Inc.

For more information and tickets please visit: www.theatrethree.com or call: 631-928-9100





