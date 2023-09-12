American Chamber Ensemble to Present Gala Annual Music Party And Fundraiser in October

The program of informal music-making will preview the upcoming season.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fa Photo 1 Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall
Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater Photo 2 Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater
Feature: Kids Can Take to the Stage in Shakespeare with a Twist at The Patchogue Theatre T Photo 3 Feature: Kids Can Take to the Stage in Shakespeare with a Twist at The Patchogue Theatre This Fall!
Valley Stream Resident and Gin Blossoms' Lead Singer and Guitarist Robin Wilson Inducted I Photo 4 Valley Stream Resident and Gin Blossoms' Lead Singer and Guitarist Robin Wilson Inducted Into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

American Chamber Ensemble to Present Gala Annual Music Party And Fundraiser in October

The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 58th Anniversary, will present its Gala Annual Music Party and Fundraiser on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY.

The program of informal music-making will preview the upcoming season, and will include pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman, along with violinist Deborah Wong, cellist Chris Finckel, and clarinetist and Assistant ACE Director Mindy Dragovich. Special guests will be soprano Karen Lehman DiMartino and the ACE Clarinet Quartet.

Admission is by contribution as an Angel, Benefactor, Sponsor or Friend. For category information, benefits and fundraiser reservations, please visit Click Here or call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to Click Here. Follow ACE on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chamber-Ensemble/150032171984.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Will Honor Silent Film Day With ASL Movie WHA Photo
The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Will Honor Silent Film Day With ASL Movie WHAT?

In honor of National Silent Film Day, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center will screen the silent comedy WHAT? Learn more about the film and how to get tickets to the screening here!

2
LOVE...RECONSIDERED Premieres at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Photo
LOVE...RECONSIDERED Premieres at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center has announced it will host a premiere of the film Love...Reconsidered, a witty and charming romantic comedy. Learn more about the film here!

3
Long Islands Argyle Childrens Theatre to Present YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall Photo
Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall

The Argyle Children's Theatre will present the family favorite You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown directed and choreographed by Jojo Minasi with musical direction by Rich Giordano. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Evan Pappas Will Host ENCORE! Gala at the Argyle Theatre This Month Photo
Evan Pappas Will Host ENCORE! Gala at the Argyle Theatre This Month

Experience the magic of live entertainment at The Argyle Theatre's Gala, Encore! A Musical Celebration, hosted by Artistic Director Evan Pappas. Learn more about the gala and find out how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alez Voz - Mentalist & Magician
Theatre Three (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusion to be Inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Hardscrabble Theater (10/21-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Til Death Do Us Part...Your First!
Jeanne Rimsky (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arizona Lindsey to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medicine Fish to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gemini
South Shore Theatre (9/08-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Long Island Comedy Festival
Theatre Three (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ted Vigil - John Denver Tribute
Theatre Three (10/27-10/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You