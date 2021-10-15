American Chamber Ensemble to Present DIVERSITY THROUGH MUSIC - PART 1

The American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 56th Anniversary, will present Diversity Through Music - Part 1, a live concert on Sunday, November 7 at 3:00 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY. Please note that proof of vaccination will be required for admission to this event.

Works to be performed include Generation of Hope by Eva Wasserman-Margolis, Dana Wilson's Pu Em Remu for clarinet and percussion, Bootleg Hoedown by Brian Raphael Nabors, Magnolia for solo piano by Nathaniel Dett, the first movement of Germaine Tailleferre's Piano Trio, Iman Habibi's String Quartet and A Strange Magic - String Quartet No. 2 by Judith Lang Zaimont, presented in celebration of the composer's 75th birthday.

Performers will include violinists Eriko Sato and Deborah Wong, violist Lois Martin, cellist Chris Finckel, pianist Marilyn Lehman, clarinetist Mindy Dragovich and special guest percussionist James Dragovich.

Tickets at the door - $20 general admission; $15 senior citizen (over 65) or matriculated non-Hofstra student with ID. For ticket reservations and more info, email info@americanchamberensemble.com.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, and assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works. For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to http://americanchamberensemble.com/. Follow ACE on Facebook.