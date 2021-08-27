American Chamber Ensemble Gala Annual Music Party And Fundraiser Announced

The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 56th Anniversary, will present its Gala Annual Music Party and Fundraiser on Sunday, September 12 at 3:00 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY. Please note that proof of vaccination will be required for admission to this event.

Guest soprano Karen Lehman DiMartino will join pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman, along with violinists Deborah Wong, and Eriko Sato, violist Lois Martin, cellist Chris Finckel, and clarinetist/assistant ACE Director Mindy Dragovich in a program of informal music-making that previews the upcoming season. Special guest will be trombonist C. Michael Richardson.

Admission to the event is by contribution as an Angel, Benefactor, Sponsor or Friend. For category information, benefits and fundraiser reservations, please visit americanchamberensemble.com/support or call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.