Actor James Duke Walker To Host Independence Day Life Coaching Event At Vibe Lounge July 5

Award winning actor James Duke Walker will host the PHP (People Helping People) Agency's Independence Day Life Coaching and Networking event at The New Vibe Lounge on Friday, July 5.

The event will run from 6pm to 8:30pm and will be immediately followed by a post event party.

Walker, a former construction worker, was discovered by chance on a business phone call with his current manager some two years ago. He most recently appeared onstage opposite Broadway stars Oneika Phillips (Spongebob Squarepants-The Musical) and Lisa Tharps (King Hedley 11) in the staged concert reading of David Stallings' new play Leonora, produced by New York Classical Theatre and Voza Rivers, the Broadway producer of the musical Sarafina!

His film debut in the independent short feature Roadside Assistance has won him a string of acting awards including Italy's Osiris Award for Best Acting Debut and the Vegas Film Award for Best Acting Duo with his female costar, Annie Sage Whitehurst. He has since shot scenes for Amazon Prime's Emmy Award winning television series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel as well as Investigation Discovery's crime drama Diabolical.

According to Walker, "I'm very happy to be part of the PHP team in hosting the Independence Day Life Coaching event because it is designed to educate and enlighten attendees about how they can achieve a truly Independent Life-personally, professionally and financially. These are lessons that I myself have adopted in my everyday life as well as in my own acting career, and I've been fortunate enough to have achieved great success in a relatively short timeframe. So what better time to share this knowledge than the Independence Day holiday? It's my own way of giving something back."

Event participants will hear from a team of renowned professionals about mastering the life skills towards gaining financial, health, fitness and relationship prosperity. The team includes Certified Neuromuscular Therapist Andrea Smith, Financial Coach and Marketing Director for PHP Alexi Smith, Relationship and Dating coach Hashim Locario and Motivational Speaker and Fitness Expert Adrian Richardson.

With nearly fifteen years experience in neuromuscular therapy, Andrea Smith specializes in the field of female infertility, ovarian cysts, fibroid tumors and other forms of reproductive imbalance, while Alexi Smith has been a successful entrepreneur since the age of 17 and possesses a wealth of management experience in fields as diverse as spa and health services, transportation, shipping and music and movie production.

Actor, rap artist, and relationship coach Hashim Locario has been featured on Vh1, The Tyra Banks Show and The Anderson Cooper Show among others and is known for his no nonsense approach to the challenges of dating in particular and life in general. Adrian Richardson operates the Elmont Boxing Club in Queens, and trains his clients towards achieving wellness through a balance of mind, body, exercise and nutrition.

As Walker puts it "This event is designed for actors,aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, brand ambassadors, singles, couples and everyone in between. The goal is to create a casual and comfortable atmosphere that will be educational and entertaining but that will also offer an excellent networking opportunity for all attendees as well."

PHP Agency was founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Patrick Bet David to bring life insurance to multi-cultural middle-class America and to bring an entrepreneurial opportunity to individuals in those communities. The company's vision is to change the culture and diversity of the insurance industry and ultimately build the world's largest financial services marketing company.

The Independence Day Life Coaching event is free and open to the public.

The New Vibe Lounge is located at 60 North Park Avenue, Rockville Centre NY, 11570.

For registration and further information go to: lifecoachingevent.eventbrite.com





