ALL YOU NEED IS GEORGE Celebration of George Harrison is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present All You Need Is George: An All-Star Celebration of George Harrison at Patchogue Theatre on Saturday February 21 at 8:00PM

Tickets are $40-$80 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Fittingly, 55 years ago, ‘recently former Beatle' George Harrison began recording his ‘solo debut' masterpiece ‘All Things Must Pass.' Fittingly, ‘All You Need Is George' assembles to celebrate his music from The Beatles, through his astonishing solo work, The Traveling Wilburys, and much more, with 2026 tour dates surrounding his February 25 birthday.

As predecessor, ‘All You Need Is Love' effortlessly captured the essence of The Beatles' legendary career from 1964, through 1969, ‘All You Need Is George' promises to brilliantly, lovingly return our ‘favorite Beatles' immense, eclectic & spiritual body of work to the concert stage for the first time here, in over 50 years.

‘All You Need Is Love,' comprised of beloved American & Canadian Artists, sold-out shows across North America in 2024 & 2025. Once again, an extraordinary ensemble of world-class musicians assembles, whose previous collaborative followship is only surpassed by their knowledge of, and affection for George Harrison's music.